Chicago, IL

Passenger taken into custody after opening emergency exit and walking on wing of plane

KITV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- A United Airlines passenger was taken into custody Thursday morning at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport after opening an aircraft door and walking out onto the wing of the plane...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
KITV.com

HPD arrested 18 people for drunk driving overnight

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some sobering statistics. The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrested 18 people overnight for driving under the influence. Police were on the lookout for drunk drivers, especially since Thursday was Cinco de Mayo, a night when people typically attend parties with alcohol. According to HPD's arrest log, the...
HONOLULU, HI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Burglary suspect dies in University Place horse trailer fire

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — A suspect in an attempted burglary in Fircrest was killed in a Sunday night fire in University Place. At 7:39 p.m., Fircrest police were called to a burglary in progress after a homeowner called 911 to report that a man tried to push his way into their house and then ran into the woods south of the home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
KITV.com

Florida man rescued, airlifted from Queen's Bath on Friday

PRINCEVILLE, Hawaii (KITV4) – Hanalei firefighters responded to a 911 emergency call about a 57-year-old Florida man who fell and was injured at Queen’s Bath in Princeville on Friday afternoon. First responders were told the man fell and injured his ankle and was sitting on the rocks near...
PRINCEVILLE, HI
KRMG

Coronavirus: CDC investigating COVID-19 cases aboard Carnival Spirit cruise ship

SEATTLE — Federal health officials are investigating reports of a coronavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to CNN, the incident occurred on the Carnival Spirit, which left Miami in mid-April before docking in Seattle last week. The ship, which left for Alaska on Tuesday, can carry 2,124 guests, the Carnival Cruise Lines website says.
SEATTLE, WA

