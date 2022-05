When scrolling TikTok, imagine our surprise when our show popped up. Travis Booth or bravistooth, apparently finds 'creepy' things. It's his niche for the crowded TikTok world. He's popular with almost 610 thousand followers and 13.5 million likes. The TikTok he did recently was Part 1 of 'creepy sounds' and has over half a million views. And guess who stars as the 'radio station' in it? Ours!

PORTLAND, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO