ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Saved By the Bell’ Reboot Canceled at Peacock After Just Two Seasons

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVuFo_0fU5tTvu00

School is coming to a close for the cast of the Saved By the Bell reboot series. The series has now been canceled after just two seasons on the Peacock streaming platform.

“We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans,” notes a spokesperson for the streaming service in a recent statement.

Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years,” the statement continues.

“And the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield’s superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show’s legacy,” the message adds. “All while allowing more audiences to feel seen.”

Cast Members React To Saved By the Bell Reboot Cancellation News

When news of the cancelation became public, members of the Saved By the Bell reboot cast were quick to drop comments on social media regarding their thoughts about the announcement. One of the show’s original cast members, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who reprised his role as Zack Morris in the reboot series, took to Twitter to express his disappointment in the announcement.

“So disappointed by this news,” Gosselaar writes in a May 4 tweet.

“So many talented individuals in all departments creating something original from a reboot,” the Saved By the Bell star adds. “Respect and admiration to everyone involved and thanks to the viewers.”

Haskiri Velazquez Shares Her Thoughts On Saying Goodbye To Her Daisy Character On the Popular Series

One of the newer cast members in the Saved By the Bell reboot, Haskiri Velazquez, took to Instagram shortly after the news of the cancelation was released. In her statement, Velazquez shares her feelings regarding the news. She also notes how she will miss playing her Bell character, Daisy Jiménez.

“Saved by the bell will always have a special place in my heart,” Velazquez says in her May 4 Instagram post.

“I was living in NY in a small studio apt. when I got the news and it changed my life in ways I’ve always dreamed of,” the actress adds. “This show gave me a platform where I was able to be a positive representation for all the little LatinX girls out there and the Latine community.”

In her Insta post, Velazquez shares a variety of photos and video clips; each depicting her time starring in the Peacock series. She also makes sure to thank all of the support she – and the series – received during Bell’s two-season run.

“I didn’t know how much love and support we would receive from this show,” Velazquez says in her message.

“But it was overwhelmingly incredible,” the actress explains. “I loved bringing Daisy to life. In many ways I was her and she was me, I felt her pain and her joy.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Mainstay Sean Murray Stars Alongside Daughter Cay Ryan Murray in Upcoming Episode

The May 2 episode of the hit CBS series NCIS is going to be quite the family affair! Mainly because one of the show’s stars, Sean Murray will be working alongside his own daughter, Cay Ryan Murray in the upcoming episode. And from every sneak peek we have been able to find so far of this upcoming NCIS episode which is titled The Brat Pack, Murray is one proud father. Especially as his NCIS character, Timothy McGee, meets his daughter’s character, Teagan Fields.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Ashley Judd Filled With ‘Incandescent Rage’ in Emotional Mother’s Day Essay Dedicated to Late Mom Naomi Judd

As Mother’s Day approaches this weekend, actress Ashley Judd has her mother, Naomi Judd, on her mind more than usual after she passed away last Saturday. Both of Naomi’s daughters are mourning the loss of their mother at 76 years old due to suicide. As they continue to grieve during their first Mother’s Day without their mom, Ashley has written a heartfelt essay dedicated to their mother.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Promised Land’ Canceled By ABC After One Season

Click here to read the full article. Freshman drama Promised Land will not return for a second season. ABC has canceled the Latinx family drama after a short one-season run. The news is not surprising. Promised Land, which premiered in January, ranked as ABC’s least watched and lowest-rated scripted series this season and was pulled from the schedule by the network after five episodes, with the remainder of its 10-episode first season released exclusively on Hulu. Promised Land‘s premiere earned a 0.2 demo rating and 1.86 million viewers in Live+Same Day, and the series never found wide audience despite scoring with critics...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracey Wigfield
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's Why

Over the years, a lot of things have changed on the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but there are some things that will always remain the same. For example, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Finn Tutola (Ice-T) have been partners in fighting crime for decades. However, reports confirm that the series will be subject to a major shift in the coming months.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saved By The Bell#Og
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Tony Dow Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tony Dow, beloved actor behind Wally Beaver in the classic TV series Leave It to Beaver, has suffered a variety of health struggles in recent years. Back in August, the actor was diagnosed with pneumonia, an illness that left him hospitalized. Though he’s now recovered from the pneumonia, his latest diagnosis has put him in an even graver situation.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Posts ‘Blessedly Deleted Scene’ as Season 12 Finale Airs

The 12th season of the hit police procedural Blue Bloods is officially in the books, with the 13th season already on the way. As the series has been on the air for more than a decade, fans have come to know the characters well. Though there are plenty of jokes between characters, the fictional law enforcement officers of Blue Bloods are serious more often than not, as they regularly find themselves in life-threatening situations.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

450K+
Followers
48K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy