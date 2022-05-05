ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Priscilla Presley Reflects on 40th Anniversary of Graceland Opening: ‘His Legacy Remains’

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6BpX_0fU5smrS00

Priscilla Presley, the wife of the late King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley, celebrated the 40th anniversary of Graceland opening today.

Graceland is the name of Elvis Presley’s mansion, which he lived in from 1957 until his death in 1977. He left the mansion for his father, grandmother, and child Lisa Marie Presley. But Lisa was only nine years old when he died, and Elvis’s father and grandmother died in 1979 and 1980, respectively.

So, come 1981, the property fell into Priscilla Presley’s hands, along with a few co-trustees. For financial purposes, they decided to open Graceland to the public to start improving the cash flow of the estate.

Priscilla Presley commemorated the opening of the mansion in an Instagram post earlier today. She posted a collage of photos from her announcement in 1982.

“Forty years ago today Graceland was opened to the public,” Priscilla began in her caption. “We thank all of you who have visited Graceland, revisited, made life long friends at Graceland, and have brought your families to Graceland. His legacy remains and will always remain with your dedication and support.”

Later, Priscilla Presley added in a comment, “We opened Graceland on June 7th but we announced it today 40 years ago.”

There’s no doubt that Elvis Presley’s legacy does remain and endure through institutions like Graceland. In one place, you can see evidence of the incredible work he achieved. And the lives he changed on a personal level. Not to mention the cultural changes he implemented through his style and behavior. Walking into Graceland is like stepping right back into Elvis Presley’s life during its peak moments.

Priscilla Presley Praises Austin Butler’s Performance in New Biopic ‘Elvis’

On June 24, a new biopic about the life and legacy of Elvis Presley will hit theaters. Austin Butler stars as the titular “Elvis,” and Priscilla Presley has already praised his performance.

“For those curious about the new film ELVIS, Baz Luhrmann, the director, provided a private screening for me and Jerry Schilling at Warner studios recently,” Priscilla Presley wrote in a recent Facebook post. “This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered.”

She added, “Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is outstanding. Halfway through the film Jerry [Schilling] and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine.”

Priscilla also took the time to compliment Tom Hanks for his role as Parker. “Tom Hanks was Col Parker in this film. What a character he was. There were two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both.”

She concluded, “The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey, penned by a director who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film.”

Comments / 4

Related
Outsider.com

Why Elvis Presley Never Starred in a Western With John Wayne

Elvis Presley once had a chance to star in Westerns alongside John Wayne. But thanks to Elvis’ manager, the iconic pairing never happened. During his silver screen career, Elvis made three Westerns—Love Me Tender, Flaming Star, and Charro! But it just took one cowboy role to give the singer a reputation in the film industry.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Lisa Marie Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Tom Hanks
Outsider.com

The ‘Happy Days’ Stars You Probably Didn’t Know Were Siblings

While Erin Moran starred in over 230 episodes of “Happy Days,” her sibling and fellow actor, John Moran, only starred in one alongside his sister. Most “Happy Days” fans probably don’t remember the Moran siblings starring together in the episode. It took place in Season 3 and was titled “Football Frolics.” Per IMDb, the synopsis on the episode reads, “Richie, Ralph & Potsie decide to babysit 15 kids at once, to earn fast money to attend a big football game.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Naomi Judd Died by Suicide After Mental Health Struggle: Report

Multiple sources have confirmed that country music Hall of Famer Naomi Judd died by suicide on Saturday after personal struggles. The singer had long been an advocate for mental health awareness. She had spoken publicly about her own struggles with depression, saying that she used to lock herself in her room and away from family.
MENTAL HEALTH
Outsider.com

Why ‘Rocky’ Star Sylvester Stallone Was Afraid to Meet Elvis Presley

Rocky Balboa may have been afraid of absolutely no one, taking on the world champion fighter in the hit 1976 film Rocky. However, Sylvester Stallone, the man who played the iconic fighter, has one notable fear. Well, maybe not a fear perse…more of a shyness as the actor remembers turning down a major opportunity shortly after Rocky was released. This opportunity? Meeting The King of Rock N’ Roll himself, Elvis Presley.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland Daily Record

Crystal Gayle Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Husband/Spouse Name: Bill Gatzimos (m. 1971-present) Kids/Children Name: Catherine and Christos Gatzimos. Profession: Singer, songwriter, and record producer. Crystal Gayle is an American country music singer, songwriter, and producer. She gained fame in 1977 after she released her cross-over hit Don’t Make my Brown Eyes Blue. She was initially signed to the same record label as her sister, Lorretta, but she left the record after it failed to work out. She was one of the successful crossover artists of the 70s and 80s. Her very long hair goes hand in hand with her name.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: One Star Was Often Difficult To Work With on Set

The eight stars who made up the classic TV family on The Brady Bunch seemed blissfully happy on the outside. But one star was notoriously unhappy and difficult to work with. That star was Mike Brady’s Robert Reed. While the actor was perfectly pleasant with his cast members, he had beef with the style of the series. And he constantly made that known.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

John Wayne Actually Invented a New Type of Punch for Films

John Wayne did establish himself as one of the greatest actors ever in Western films. But did you know that he invented a punch? The venerable actor did just that as he changed the narrative, so to speak. Before “The Duke” started duking it out with bad guys, the good guys usually were following the rules of fighting. Not with John Wayne.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Bryce Dallas Howard’s ‘Heart Could Barely Take’ Her Kids Watching ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ With Granddad Ron Howard

“The Andy Griffith Show” star Ron Howard enjoyed a wholesome moment with his grandkids the first time he showed them the classic television series. Ron Howard starred in “The Andy Griffith Show” back when he was just five years old. He played Andy’s son Opie Taylor for eight years, spending most of his childhood on set. And when his grandchildren Theo and Beatrice reached that age, Howard decided to sit them down and introduce them to the show.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

450K+
Followers
48K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy