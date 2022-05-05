Dolly Parton Contemplates Rolling Stones Collaboration For Rock Album

Dolly Parton still doesn't feel entirely worthy of being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but after getting the news Wednesday, she is again contemplating the idea of making her first rock 'n' roll album .

While Parton appreciates her contemporaries in rock, and has covered songs by the likes of The Beatles , Neil Young and Led Zeppelin (with country arrangements), she's never considered herself a rocker.

So to make her rock and roll debut, the country music legend tells Billboard that she may have to bring in some of her favorite rockstars as backup.

"I love The Rolling Stones . I’ve always wanted to do the song 'Satisfaction,'" she said. "That’s one of my husband’s favorite songs. And I may have to drag Mick [ Jagger 's] guys up there to help me sing it.

She adds that the album would be mostly rock covers with a few original songs.

"I thought about writing a song called 'Rock of Ages,' where I get all the great old rock ‘n’ rollers, the people that I have always admired and respected. I didn’t follow rock music that much, but my husband is a rock ‘n’ roll freak. He loves all the groups and all the great stuff. I just liked certain records. I may do up a version of something like [ Lynyrd Skynyrd ’s] 'Free Bird' and do my own versions of some classic things that I think would make good rock ‘n’ roll songs."

Parton added that she hopes she can get together with Jagger specifically to work on some songs.

"Yeah, I loved him and I love 'Satisfaction,'" she said. "I’m hoping we’re both around long enough when I get to doing this record that he’ll come sing with me, and I may have to use The Rolling Stones to play behind me."

While Parton hoped to avoid any Rock Hall "controversy," now that she's on her way to induction, she's going to embrace. She says that rock album is coming "at some point."

Her latest album, Run, Rose, Run — her 48th studio record — arrived in February.