Pictured: The 35 sets of twins - and one set of triplets - all graduating from the same Texas school district

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

It's not unusual to see double in Texas's Mansfield Independent School District.

This year, a whopping 35 sets of twins — and one set of triples — are graduating from the district's six high schools, which have a total of 2,600 students.

With twins occurring in about one out of every 250 births, a student body this size would have just 10 or 11 twins.

To create a memento of the especially twin-filled graduating class, the multiples all came together to pose for a photo last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFkCV_0fU5iAIi00
This year, a whopping 35 sets of twins - and one set of triples - are graduating from Texas's Mansfield Independent School District

The group photos was taken on one of the high school's football fields. The schools are all in the city of Mansfield, but serve students in parts of Arlington and Grand Prairie as well.

The smiling twins posed with '2022' balloons and signs, and several of the sets turned up in matching outfits, with a few donning their graduation gowns.

'We all have a connection, because we've all gone through life with another person by our side,' Avery Slimak, who was there with her identical twin, Keaton, told Today.

'It was really cool to all be together in one place.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpH1A_0fU5iAIi00
The district's six high schools have a total of 2,600 students. With twins occurring in about one out of every 250 births, a student body this size would have just 10 or 11 twins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fsqq_0fU5iAIi00
To create a memento of the especially twin-filled graduating class, the multiples all came together to pose for a photo last week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PuZ3V_0fU5iAIi00
'It was really cool to all be together in one place,'on twin, Avery Slimak (not pictured), said

The Slimak twins' father, Matt, agreed.

'Watching them interact was a lot of fun. There’s no question, multiples have a special connection,' he said.

That special connection is staying strong even as the two go off to college: In September, the Slimak twins are both attending University of Texas, where they will be roommates.

'With everything that's gonna be changing next year, it's going to be nice to have the comfort of living with my best friend,' Avery said. 'We've always gone through everything together.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rx7IZ_0fU5iAIi00
Some of the twins have plans to go to the same college together, while others are splitting up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30a1UU_0fU5iAIi00
Several showed up to the group photo wearing matching outfits
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400BRT_0fU5iAIi00
Some of the sets of twins are clearly identical, while others are fraternal

Meanwhile, fraternal twins Anthony and Angela Morka are getting a little independence come the new school year.

Anthony is enrolling at the University of Houston, while Angela is headed to Yale University.

'Being so far away from each other will definitely be an adjustment,' their mother, Stella Roberson, said. 'But I know they’ll be on the phone. They will be cheering each other on just like always.'

'It will definitely be a change because we’re not going to be together like we’ve always been, but we can always still call each other, text each other and that we’re still there for each other,' Anthony told KTVT.

