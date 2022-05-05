ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Attorney General Brnovich Responds to Maricopa County’s ‘Flames of Division’ in Their Reaction to His Interim Report on Election Fraud

By Rachel Alexander
arizonasuntimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaricopa County officials held a press conference and issued a response Wednesday to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s first Interim Report on the 2020 Maricopa County independent ballot audit, prompting a sharp reaction from Brnovich. He said in a letter to supporters, “[T]he Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and County Recorder...

arizonasuntimes.com

Comments / 22

Desiree Boshart
3d ago

There was election fraud and anyone that can't read facts doesn't belong in this country! We want fair elections and that's not what we got in 2020 it was riddled with fraud. Wait till the tables turn. Then we will tell you the same thing YOU LOST GET OVER IT! Patriots don't get over stolen elections we get even!

Reply(15)
4
Ultimate one ⚓
3d ago

Again more lies from the Republican Party! Their excuse of the 200 thousand ballots being not handled properly through the chain of command, is just implausible!

Reply
3
