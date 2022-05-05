ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Funeral notices — May 5, 2022

 4 days ago

BATES-HAYES — Geraldine “Jerry” K. Bates-Hayes, of Winter Haven, Fla., formerly of Rome and Brantingham, on Nov. 19, 2021. Services 1 p.m. Monday at Rome Cemetery. Arrangements by Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home, 7751 Merrick Road, Rome. Contributions to American Heart Association. CALENZO — Henrietta “Mary”...

Barbara June Hutton

Barbara June Hutton entered into her eternal home of restoration and rest after a life of faithful service on February 11, 2022, in Utica, NY, due to complications of Alzheimer’s. She was born in Central Square, NY, on June 21, 1930, to Emerson and Bernice (Parker) Devendorf. Barbara graduated from Oswego High School and Oswego State Teacher’s College, where she met her future husband, Harold R. Hutton. They were married on June 21, 1951.
UTICA, NY
Richard C. (Dick) Moore

Richard C. “Dick” Moore, 89, of Whitesboro passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s Home surrounded by the love of his family on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was born on March 17, 1933, in Utica, a son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Hayden) Moore. He served his country with honor in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. On May 30, 1959, at Sacred Heart Church in Utica he was united in marriage to Mary “Pat” Field, a blessed union of over 62 years, filled with much love and mutual devotion.
WHITESBORO, NY
George E. Lewis, Sr.

George E. Lewis, Sr., age 85, of Rome, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2022, at Crouse Hospital, after a brief illness. George was born in Fredericksburg, VA, on March 11, 1937, to the late Harry and Connie Gibens. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a SSgt after 20 years of honorable service. On March 8, 1957, he was united in marriage to the former Frankie Underwood. During his time in the military, he worked as a communications specialist. He was vital in the setting up of early missile detection systems and setting up telecommunications with NATO in Central Europe. He was also part of the Air Force’s joint ventures with NASA tracking satellites and launches. Upon his retirement, George worked for the Department of Defense for 20 years. He was stationed at the Pentagon and was transferred to Norfolk, VA, just weeks prior to 9/11.
ROME, NY
Cora Sue (Johnson) Howe

Cora Sue Howe, age 80, of Rome, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2022, at Bethany Gardens. Cora was born in Rome on April 27, 1942, to the late Raymond and Arlene Smith Johnson, and graduated from RFA in 1960. On June 22, 1963, she was united in marriage to Alex G. Howe at St. Mary’s Church in Rome. She retired in 2003 from the Rome City School District as a hall monitor.
ROME, NY
Charles Augustus Weidenfeller, Jr.

Charles (Chuck) Weidenfeller has left us way too soon after a tragic bicycle accident on May 1, 2022. We are grateful, however, that we recently celebrated his 80th birthday with family and friends in several wonderful shared experiences. Chuck was loved by all who knew him as he lived life to the fullest, always with a positive attitude and a friendly spirit.
ROME, NY
Utica mayor names parade grand marshals

UTICA — At a reception Wednesday at the F.X. Matt Brewery, 811 Edward St., Mayor Robert M. Palmieri and Vincent Scalise of the Utica Center for Development named Mary E. Wheeler (posthumously) as grand marshal of the Memorial Day parade and Shelly Callahan, executive director of The Center, as the grand marshal for the Independence Day parade.
UTICA, NY
Overdose spike alert issued

An overdose spike alert has been issued by the Oneida County Overdose Response Team due to a cluster of four, non-fatal drug overdoses in Rome, Utica and Blossvale on Tuesday. Task Force officials said three of the overdoses involved heroin and one involved methamphetamine that was possibly laced with fentanyl. Narcan was used to revive the victims in all four cases, officials stated. Two of the overdoses required two doses of Narcan, while one of the overdoses required four doses.
UTICA, NY
Rome Historical Society hosts talk on ‘Black River Canal’

ROME — The Rome Historical Society, will host a program about the history of the Black River Canal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11. The Black River Canal ran from Rome north to Lyons Falls. This feeder canal system connected the Erie Canal to the Black River and had profound economic impact on Rome and other communities where the canal flowed through.
ROME, NY
Rome native among two to earn valedictorian honors at Utica University

UTICA — With commencement just around the corner, Utica University has named two students with perfect 4.0 grade point averages as this year’s valedictorians. Carissa Jade Andrews and Anna N. Jordan have both earned valedictorian honors. Andrews graduates this spring with a bachelors degree in psychology-child life. The...
UTICA, NY
Oneida Canastota Christian Women’s Club to host luncheon

CANASTOTA — The May luncheon of the Oneida Canastota Christian Women’s Club will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at Theodore’s Restaurant, 3231 Seneca Turnpike. The cost is $16 at the door. The program will feature Connie Watkins, of Utica, an...
CANASTOTA, NY
Revere Copper donates antimicrobial tape for Gansevoort School building

ROME — Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Rome, hosted a press event on Friday with Revere Copper Products which donated antimicrobial copper tape to the Rome City School District at Gansevoort Elementary School, 758 W. Liberty St. The tape was installed on the front doors of the school, which is...
ROME, NY
Mayfaire on the Green returns for 11th year

HOLLAND PATENT — Mayfaire on the Green XI, will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15, on the Holland Patent Village Green, 7835 Church St. This free event, by Parker Productions, offers many forms of entertainment, as well as a wide variety of local vendors. The event is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Obituaries
Births — May 7, 2022

BARCLAY — To Nicholas and Baylee Barclay, of Oneida, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Oneida Health, a daughter,. FURNER — To Shawn and Haley Furner, of Hubbardsville, on Friday, April 15, 2022, at. Oneida Health, a son, Parker Michael. GOICO — To Francisco and Sabrina Goico, of...
ONEIDA, NY

