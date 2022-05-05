Funeral notices — May 5, 2022

George E. Lewis, Sr., age 85, of Rome, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2022, at Crouse Hospital, after a brief illness. George was born in Fredericksburg, VA, on March 11, 1937, to the late Harry and Connie Gibens. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a SSgt after 20 years of honorable service. On March 8, 1957, he was united in marriage to the former Frankie Underwood. During his time in the military, he worked as a communications specialist. He was vital in the setting up of early missile detection systems and setting up telecommunications with NATO in Central Europe. He was also part of the Air Force’s joint ventures with NASA tracking satellites and launches. Upon his retirement, George worked for the Department of Defense for 20 years. He was stationed at the Pentagon and was transferred to Norfolk, VA, just weeks prior to 9/11.

ROME, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO