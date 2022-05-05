On MMIP Awareness Day, 49 Native American Montanans are still missing

BOISE, Idaho — It has been nearly a decade since the state of Idaho has executed someone on death row. However, one of Idaho’s longest-serving death-row inmates has made the headlines. Gerald Pizzuto has been on death row for three decades, but earlier this year, the Commission of Pardons and Parole voted to reduce his death sentence to life in prison since Pizzuto is terminally ill and is no longer a threat to anyone.

