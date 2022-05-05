On MMIP Awareness Day, 49 Native American Montanans are still missing

WASHINGTON — Fifth grade teacher Chris Pavlovich of East Side Intermediate School in Livingston, Mont., was recently recognized with the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The PAEMST is the highest honor bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teaching. Recipients reflect the best of the expertise and dedication to their profession among the nation’s body of teachers, and demonstrate how outstanding educators can dramatically impact student achievement. The National Science Foundation administers PAEMST on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
