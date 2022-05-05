Dramatic video shows fatal Town 'n' County shooting in April

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) released dramatic surveillance video Thursday from a fatal shooting that took place in April.

In the newly released video, three suspects could be seen shooting at the victim's parked car before getting inside a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee and taking off.

"We could get a very good view of the vehicle, but at this point, right now, we're not too concerned about the vehicle. They've probably dumped it. They've probably moved on and that is why we're mostly focused on these individuals and if anyone recognizes anything by the way they walk, the way they look, let us know about it," said Marco Villarreal, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO releases video of Town 'n' Country fatal shooting

According to HCSO, the shooting, which resulted in the death of a man whose identity has not been released, occurred on Saturday, April 23 just outside the Panda Kitchen & Bath in Town 'n' Country.

"No doubt about it, these guys are violent individuals so if you are concerned at all about your own safety, you can submit your tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers," said Villarreal.

HCSO said they need the public's help in their search for the three shooting suspects and the driver of the SUV, which is a newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims and yellow brake calipers.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

"Right now, we're not thinking the public is in any danger. We believe these guys, the way they approached this vehicle, the two parties must have known each other," said Villarreal.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. Those interested in reporting and sharing information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS).