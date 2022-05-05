ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Democrats Respond to Plan to Kill Roe v. Wade by Reaffirming Support for Anti-Abortion House Candidate

By Jack Crosbie
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMvZZ_0fU5aLj100

Click here to read the full article.

Representing a safe district in Congress is one of the cushiest jobs in America. Both parties normally consider incumbents untouchable, and let politicians get away with just about anything so long as they continue to kowtow to party bosses. Rep. Henry Cuellar is a master of the craft, holding court over Texas’ 28th Congressional district for 17 years with few challenges despite his centrist politics, anti-abortion stance, and his recent implication in a bizarre political scandal involving Azerbaijan . This hasn’t been an issue for the Democratic Party, which has never made serious moves to codify Roe v. Wade into law, or even really recognized the issue exists outside of the occasional election year where it can be used as a cudgel to compel votes.

Cuellar is now facing a challenge from Jessica Cisneros , a progressive who is strongly pro-choice and would almost certainly join the “Squad” of left-wing Democrats in the House. She’s not a long-shot, either: Cuellar beat her by just three percent in the 2020 primary, and by less than two percent in the first round of the 2022 primary, sending the race to a runoff on May 24 .

Democrats now have a choice as they stare down the best-case scenario of a razor-thin majority where they have to scramble for every vote in both houses. They could A) switch out a massive liability for a fresh-faced progressive, or B) double down on the anti-choice establishment incumbent at a time when abortion rights are on life support.

Guess which option they chose…

“When people tell you you need to agree on everything, I do not agree with Henry Cuellar on everything,” Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), one of the most powerful lawmakers in the House, said at a Cuellar campaign event on Wednesday . “We need to sit down with people who we do not agree with and try to find common ground, to do what is necessary to move this country forward.”

Clyburn didn’t mention Cuellar’s abortion stance specifically, but given the current tenor around the leaked draft opinion that shows the Supreme Court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer, it’s pretty clear what he’s talking about. Clyburn and the rest of the party’s leadership — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who have both endorsed Cueller — is making the same choice they’ve made with Joe Manchin for years. They’re trusting the devil they know over the challenger who makes them uncomfortable. The strategy, as both Manchin’s entire career and the brief centrist revolt in the House over Biden’s social spending bill shows, has brought the party nothing but hell.

Cisneros, for her part, has been urging the party leadership to correct course in light of the leaked Supreme Court draft.

“I am calling on Democratic Party leadership to withdraw their support of Henry Cuellar who is the last anti-choice Democrat in the House,” Cisneros said in a statement on Wednesday, per Politico . “With the House majority on the line, he could very much be the deciding vote on the future of our reproductive rights and we cannot afford to take that risk.”

The establishment may be taking that risk, but Cisneros is not without allies. She has the outspoken support of not just AOC — who stumped for her in San Antonio in February — but top progressive senators like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Cisneros’ and Cuellar’s endorsements lists are about as divided as they come: Cisneros dominates with labor unions and progressive nonprofits, as well as the party’s highest-ranking left-leaning figures, while Cuellar has a murderer’s row of party careerists and groups like the Pro-Israel America PAC.

The battle between the two, then, isn’t ideologically new. But with a rapidly shrinking margin of error, the Democratic establishment is still putting its money behind candidates who can’t be trusted to vote with the bloc on some of the biggest issues that matter. That’s not a coincidence or a mistake — it’s a choice. The outcome could mean that millions of other Americans lose their right to decide on something far greater.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 3

Related
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Is Suddenly Very Concerned About Its Own Right to Privacy

Click here to read the full article. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is requesting an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion that, if finalized, would overturn Roe vs. Wade and unleash anti-abortion rights laws on millions of Americans. On Monday night, Politico obtained the draft opinion — penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — that reported has the support of the four other conservative justices it would need to become final. The votes aren’t final, but Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all allegedly voted in concurrence with Alito after oral arguments in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.  Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Take Care of the Son of a Bitch’: Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell Talked Tough About Trump After Jan. 6 … Then Cowered

Click here to read the full article. A New York Times report published Thursday offers new details of a familiar storyline: Republicans who privately criticized Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection ultimately shying away from a public confrontation for fear of riling up or alienating his supporters. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who reportedly pushed Trump to call off the attack on the Capitol as it was happening, told Republicans in the days following the attack that he planned to tell Trump to resign, according to the new book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Bernie Sanders
Rolling Stone

Trump Testified That He Was Scared He Was Going to Be Killed by a Flying Pineapple

Click here to read the full article. There are few things Donald Trump loves more than skirting accountability in court. But even the former president wasn’t able to avoid sitting for a deposition in a case brought by protesters who allege they were attacked by his security outside of Trump Tower ahead of the 2016 election. The deposition was conducted last October, but excerpts released this week reveal that Trump swore under oath that he did not order his security detail to attack the protesters. They also reveal that he is afraid of fruit. The partial transcript includes several pages of the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Abortion#Roe V Wade#Labor Union#The Democratic Party#Squad#House
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy