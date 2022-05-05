Golden Valley man earns credit union award

The Minnesota Credit Union Network has named Golden Valley man Jim Kaster the recipient of the Outstanding Credit Union Director of the Year award. The organization presented award to Kaster at a April 22 ceremony in Bloomington.

Kaster is the outgoing chair of the TopLine Federal Credit Union Board of Directors. He retired from the board after nearly 40 years of service, first as a volunteer on the credit committee, 27 years as a board member, and then 16 years as board chair.

“Jim’s style is that of a servant leader, and with that approach applied so effectively over the years, he has set a high standard in how to make a positive, lasting difference as a credit union director,” TopLine President and CEO Tom Smith said.

TopLine has locations in Maple Grove, Bloomington, Plymouth and Brooklyn Park.

The Minnesota Credit Union Network is the state’s trade association for credit unions. Each year, it grants the director award to a credit union board member who best represents the credit union spirit through dedication to, and belief in, the credit union movement.