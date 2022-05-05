ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

Alexander City - A Pictorial History

AL.com

State auction Thursday and Friday in-person and online, 100s of vehicles included

The Alabama Department of Transportation is holding a two-day auction that includes hundreds of vehicles. The auction, conducted by JM Wood Auction Company in Montgomery, will start today (Thursday, May 5) at 8 a.m. with bids taken online or at ALDOT’s Montgomery facility. The first day of the event will include miscellaneous items from ALDOT offices across the state, including computers, monitors, printers, generators, tools, office furniture, laptops, trailers, golf carts, lawnmowers and more.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Associated Press

Alabama church of ‘Bloody Sunday’ on endangered places list

Like religious congregants all over, the people of historic Brown Chapel AME Church turned off the lights and locked the doors at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic because it wasn’t safe to gather for worship with a deadly virus circulating. For a time, the landmark church that launched a national voting rights movement in Selma, Alabama, was off limits.
SELMA, AL
WPMI

South Alabama mega site to announce major tenant

NBC 15 sources confirm that after a decade of work, the Baldwin County Commission is about to land a major manufacturer for the South Alabama Megasite. Sources familiar with the project tell us it will be a manufacturer of aluminium rolled products, including ford f-150 truck bodies, as well as soda and beer cans.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WSFA

City of Montgomery, County to host small business seminar

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week is National Small Business Week, an annual event hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration to recognize small business owners around the country. According to the small business administration, small businesses are defined as those that employ fewer than 500 people. Small businesses account...
MONTGOMERY, AL

