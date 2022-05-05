ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Missoula County COVID-19 update: 19 new, 132 active cases

By MTN News
 3 days ago
MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 19 new and 132 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Thursday.

Three of the new and six of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were 22 new and 120 active cases reported on Wednesday.

A total of 27,628 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,291 recoveries and 205 deaths.

There were four COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Thursday including three county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 6.03%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 remains at 11.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,077 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

