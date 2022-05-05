ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Steve Urkel actor Jaleel White ‘threatened to FIGHT’ his Family Matters costar JoMarie Payton in set meltdown

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

FAMILY Matters star JoMarie Payton has claimed her co-star Jaleel White, who played Steve Urkel, once threatened to fight her during an on-set meltdown.

He reportedly had contentious relationships with most of the cast during filming, which led to a few different heated moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42R5yd_0fU5WXZJ00
Family Matters star JoMarie Payton said her co-star Jaleel White once threatened to fight her Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biBf9_0fU5WXZJ00
He starred as Steve Urkel on the long-running sitcom, while she played Harriette Baines–Winslow Credit: Getty

In a new interview with ET, JoMarie opened up about one of the most memorable experiences she had with Jaleel during their time together on the show.

The actress, who played Harriette Baines–Winslow, recalled that he tried to physically fight her while filming a season 9 episode titled Original Gangsta Dawg.

JoMarie said: ”There was one time he actually wanted to physically fight me.

"[There was a scene where] I said we can't do that, standards and practices will not let that pass, it's not gonna happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfQT1_0fU5WXZJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZfKj_0fU5WXZJ00

“He wanted to do it anyway... He was so mad, he started kicking and screaming and stuff.”

She continued the story: "He said something about, 'She must want to melee.'

“I said, 'What's a melee?' He said, 'a fight.'

“I turned around -- if he wanna fight, I would.”

In the end, though, Darius McCrary, who played Eddie Winslow on the long-running series, “grabbed” JoMarie and got her away from that situation.

She added that if he hadn’t done that, she “was gonna whip [Jaleel’s] behind."

Last year, Jaleel claimed he was "not welcomed" by the Family Matters cast.

Jaleel spoke about his hardships while playing the nerdy Steve Urkel in an interview with TVOne's Uncensored and shared that some co-stars made him "cry like a baby."

The TV star confessed: "I didn't see how I was stepping on anybody's toes, I was taking anybody's shine.

"It's very important that I say this: I was not very well welcomed to the cast at all, okay?

"And I don't need to rehash that with the adults over and over again. They know what it is."

The former child star accused JoMarie and Reginald VelJohnson, who played Carl Winslow, of breaking him down into tears.

Because he played the role of Steve's female cousin Myrtle Urkel, Jo and Reginald "were very sensitive to putting Black men in dresses."

Jaleel remembered: "And they heaped that on me, and they let me know I was not doing our race a service by putting on that yellow dress.

"But everybody has a default. Do you crumble? Do you wilt under pressure? Do you rise? Do you surprise yourself?

"My default tends to be to take it up a notch. That evening I felt like a girl... playing Myrtle Urkel."

Jaleel said he ended up crying "like a baby at the end of that take."

Although Urkel was originally meant to be a one-time character, Jaleel joined the cast halfway through the first season after the immense fan response.

Fans quickly made Urkel the breakout star of the 90's sitcom.

Previously, Jaleel spoke out against the lack of recognition from the Emmy Awards show.

The 45-year-old actor mentioned he was "never invited" to the awards ceremony, even when the show was nominated for Outstanding Special Visual Effects back in 1996.

The Family Matters star noted the difference in treatment between him and Fred Savage, who played Kevin Arnold in the coming-of-age drama, The Wonder Years, by the Emmys.

He said: "Fred Savage was always invited to the Emmys; he was always treated like a darling during his time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cYOcT_0fU5WXZJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpLBq_0fU5WXZJ00

"I was never invited to the Emmys, even to present. It was pretty much told to us I would be wasting my time to even submit myself for nomination.

"It was so normalized — you just shrugged and was said, 'Oh yeah, that's for the white kids.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKQSw_0fU5WXZJ00
JoMarie said Jaleel was 'kicking and screaming' during an on-set meltdown before he asked her if she wanted to fight Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Slnpb_0fU5WXZJ00
Last year, Jaleel claimed he was 'not welcomed' by the Family Matters cast Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reginald Veljohnson
Person
Jaleel White
Person
Fred Savage
Person
Darius Mccrary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Costar
Popculture

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed by His Representative

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday from a heart abnormality, his representative told TMZ. Gottfried's family said the Aladdin star died after a "long illness." Gottfried, who was beloved for his hilarious jokes and shrill voice, was 67. Gottfried's rep, Glenn Schwartz, said he died from a heart abnormality called Ventricular...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: One Star Was Often Difficult To Work With on Set

The eight stars who made up the classic TV family on The Brady Bunch seemed blissfully happy on the outside. But one star was notoriously unhappy and difficult to work with. That star was Mike Brady’s Robert Reed. While the actor was perfectly pleasant with his cast members, he had beef with the style of the series. And he constantly made that known.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The US Sun

I’m a super catfish – people say I’m the most beautiful person they’ve seen but trolls reckon I belong in Addams Family

NOT trying to sound dramatic, but you know that glammed up person you see on our Instagram? Yeah... we probably only look like that less than one per cent of the time. In our day-to-day lives, you'll find us with our hair scraped back in a greasy ponytail, wearing oversized tracksuit bottoms and without a lick of make-up on.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
421K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy