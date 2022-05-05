ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Weekend Preview: Darlington Raceway

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5OUs_0fU5WIZe00

On the positive side, Hendrick Motorsports has won five of the 11 NASCAR Cup Series races so far this season.

Further, Hendrick drivers collectively have 14 all-time Cup victories at Darlington Raceway, more than any other organization in the sport.

Here’s the negative, though: Hendrick hasn’t earned a trophy at the Lady in Black since Jimmie Johnson won the spring race in 2012, and no current driver in the Hendrick stable has a victory at the track.

Based on recent performance, however, that decade-long drought has a good chance to end in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 (3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

After winning for the first time this season in last Sunday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway, 2020 Cup champion Chase Elliott comes to Darlington looking to go back-to-back. Though winless in the Cup Series at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped track, Elliott won at Darlington in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014, the first time he raced on the track.

This weekend, Elliott will get extra seat time by running the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

“I always look forward to going to Darlington,” Elliott said. “It’s really cool, and I feel like it’s really a driver’s racetrack. For some reason, I’ve kind of struggled there the last couple of years, so I’m looking forward to getting some practice on Saturday in the Xfinity race.

“Hopefully, that can help me come Sunday. I also feel like there are some things that we learned from Dover that we can take to Darlington. It’ll be interesting with the new car and how things go.”

Teammate William Byron, a two-time winner this year, also has shown speed at Darlington. The driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet won the pole for the 2019 Southern 500 before falling to 21st at the finish.

For Throwback Weekend at the “Track Too Tough to Tame,” Byron’s Camaro is sporting a paint scheme reminiscent of one his predecessors in the No. 24 car — NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, a seven-time winner at the track.

Recently, though, Darlington has been the nearly exclusive province of Toyota driver Denny Hamlin and Ford driver Kevin Harvick. In the five races since the coronavirus pandemic caused a 10-week hiatus in NASCAR competition, Hamlin and Harvick have won two events each, with Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. taking last year’s spring race.

In fact, a Chevrolet driver hasn’t won at Darlington since Harvick took the checkered flag in the 2014 spring race, the year before Stewart-Haas Racing switched to Ford.

Hamlin has a victory at Richmond to all but ensure a berth in this year’s playoff, but the rest of his season has been fraught with error — notably an unattached wheel that sabotaged a potential race-winning car last Monday at Dover.

But Hamlin leads all active drivers with four Darlington wins, not to mention his five victories at the track in the Xfinity Series. Hamlin got a feel for the track in the Next Gen car during a March 15 Goodyear tire test that included Harvick and reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson, a Hendrick driver seeking his second win of the season.

“We’re looking forward to this weekend,” Hamlin said. “Darlington has been a great track for us, and we feel like we learned a lot at the tire test, so that gives us confidence going back.

“Like all season, our biggest thing is just eliminating mistakes — whether that’s me or on pit road or something happening with the car. It seems like every week has been something, but our speed has been good most weeks, if we can just put everything together.”

–JR Motorsports looks to continue Darlington success on Throwback Weekend

There are four former Darlington winners in the field for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race — and three of them are driving for JR Motorsports.

Xfinity regulars Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson will be joined by double-duty driver Chase Elliott as they try to extend JRM’s winning streak at the “Lady in Black” in Saturday’s Mahindra ROXOR 200 (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

JR Motorsports drivers swept last year’s races at the venerable 1.366-mile speedway, with Allgaier winning last spring and Gragson taking the checkered flag in the fall race. Gragson already has two victories to his credit this season. Allgaier is looking for his first.

“I can’t wait to get to Darlington this weekend,” said Allgaier, who finished a close second to teammate Sam Mayer last Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway. “We have an awesome throwback design for our Hellman’s Chevrolet, and hopefully we can replicate the same kind of success we had last year and get back into Victory Lane.

“I know this team is capable of doing it, and I’m ready to get down there and make it happen.”

As strong as the JRM Camaros have been at Darlington, it would be unwise to ignore the Joe Gibbs Racing contingent. Brandon Jones won the fall race in 2020, and 19-year-old Ty Gibbs already is a series-leading three-time winner this season.

Gibbs’ No. 54 Toyota features an Interstate Batteries paint scheme from the year he was born — 2002.

Already qualified for the Xfinity Series playoffs thanks to a win at Martinsville, Jones won the pole and finished seventh last Saturday at Dover.

–Defending NASCAR Truck Series champ Ben Rhodes tries to double up at Darlington

There are two former Darlington winners in the field for Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, and they’re both driving Toyotas.

But that’s about the only similarity between the two competitors in Friday’s Dead On Tools 200 (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Twenty-five-year-old Ben Rhodes is the defending series champion. He won at Darlington in 2020 in the Truck Series’ return to the “Track Too Tough to Tame” after a nine-year hiatus. Rhodes is fresh from an impressive April 16 victory at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt track.

Todd Bodine, 58, will make his 796th career start in NASCAR’s three national series combined when he takes the green flag. Bodine is driving the No. 62 Tundra for Halmar Friesen Racing.

Series regulars with hopes of winning and securing a playoff berth will have to deal with a formidable obstacle. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Ross Chastain will drive a fifth Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports.

Chastain began his rise to prominence at Darlington in 2018, when he won the pole and the first two stages in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

–By NASCAR NewsWire, Special to Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday marks the finale of another successful NASCAR Throwback Weekend. A wide variety of popular old paint schemes have been on display, including Jeff Gordon’s DuPont fire scheme from the early 2000s and a replica Lee Petty paint job from the first Daytona 500-winning car in 1959.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Ford Galaxie 500 Is Powered By NASCAR Engine

The Ford Galaxie 500 is an iconic personal luxury vehicle for its performance, style, and comfort features. Incredibly, this car reached heights in the automotive community shared by vehicles like the Cougar and even some Lincoln vehicles. That's why they are so prevalent in today's classic car collector world and why you've probably seen one or two at a local vintage car meet. However, we doubt you've ever seen a Galaxie with as much power and work as this incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 as it sports one of Ford's most significant Nascar V8 engines.
CARS
NBC Sports

NASCAR at Darlington schedule: How to watch, race history, odds

There are a few dates on the calendar that every NASCAR fan circles prior to the season. This Sunday, one of those circled dates is coming up as the series visits Darlington Raceway. One of the sport’s most historic venues, Darlington is set to host the annual Throwback Weekend, where...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Kenseth
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Justin Allgaier
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Ross Chastain
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Kyle Busch Parks His Car at Garage Entrance, Storms Off After Wrecking at Darlington

So, Kyle Busch lined up for Darlington today while awaiting the birth of his new baby and before the end of Stage 2, he’s already a DNF. It wasn’t a great moment for Busch today. The two-time Cup Series champion had a similar incident last year at Darlington. It appears that it might have affected his decision to stop early this year. In 2021, he drove all the way to the garage and received a $50,000 fine from NASCAR.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Danica Patrick Broadcasting On Sunday: Fans React

Formula 1 has arrived in the United States. On Sunday, the F1 Grand Prix will take place in Miami, Florida. The electric race is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. E.T. It will be televised on ABC. It should be a fun day. Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Joey Logano takes out William Byron in win at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Joey Logano thought he did what he had to do with two laps remaining Sunday at Darlington Raceway. William Byron begs to differ. Logano, angry after door-to-door contact between the two drivers resulted in Byron taking the lead with 26 laps remaining, hit Byron's rear bumper with two laps to go, sending Byron up the track and scraping the wall while Logano pedaled to the Goodyear 400 victory.
DARLINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richmond Raceway#Chip Ganassi Racing#Nascar Cup Series#Mrn#Nascar Radio#Dover Motor Speedway#Xfinity
NBC Sports

Darlington Xfinity results, driver points

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Justin Allgaier scored his 17th career NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday at Darlington Raceway, finishing ahead of JR Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson. Riley Herbst finished third for his fifth consecutive top 10. John Hunter Nemechek placed fourth. Sam Mayer completed the top five. Allgaier, who led...
DARLINGTON, SC
Autoweek.com

Darlington NASCAR Notebook: Anyone Seen My Crew Chief?

The NASCAR Throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway is just that, a whole weekend of happenings. Here’s what went on during the days leading up to Sunday’s 400 miler. Kaulig Racing’s A.J. Allmendinger goes into Sunday afternoon’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway at something of a competitive disadvantage. His No. 16 Chevrolet lost a tire last weekend at Dover, bringing NASCAR’s automatic four-race suspension for the crew chief and two over-the-wall crewmen.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick to start at rear at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Former Cup champions Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick each will start at the rear of the field after incidents in practice Saturday at Darlington Raceway. Denny Hamlin will start at the rear after an issue in qualifying. Elliott crashed and damaged the front of his car....
DARLINGTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Financial World

Buba Wallace honest: “That’s the frustrating part because..."

Bubba Wallace is someone whose statements often interest NASCAR fans, and who attracts a lot of attention with his appearance. Wallace is failing to achieve what he set out to do this season, but he still seems pleased. “We’ve had 11 races this year and I would say close to 75% of those races, in debriefs, I’m talking about how we were a 10th to 12th place car.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

John Hunter Nemechek on pole for Darlington Truck race

John Hunter Nemechek has won the pole for tonight’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET – FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Nemechek claimed his second pole of the 2022 Truck Series season with a lap of 171.232 miles per hour in the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra. He had also run the fastest lap in the preceding practice session on the 1.366-mile oval.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Darlington Starting Lineup: May 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Darlington, South Carolina. Today, they roll to the track for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Darlington starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Darlington Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual |...
DARLINGTON, SC
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Fantasy Picks: Best Darlington Raceway Drivers for DraftKings

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series has a date with the Lady in Black: Darlington Raceway. Let Joy Tomlinson of Frontstretch.com set your daily fantasy NASCAR DraftKings lineups for the Goodyear 400, airing on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1. It’s truly a special time for everyone, as many...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Denny Hamlin seeks to turn around season at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — if it’s not one thing, it seems as if it is something else for Denny Hamlin this season. Other than his win at Richmond, Hamlin’s season has been one of miscues and misfortune. Saturday continued the trend for the winningest active Cup driver at...
DARLINGTON, SC
AthlonSports.com

Goodyear 400 (Darlington) NASCAR Preview and Fantasy Predictions

The next stop in NASCAR's Next Gen chassis debut tour presses on with a Mother’s Day weekend date at the Track Too Tough To Tame. Darlington Raceway hosts the Goodyear 400, the first of two dates on the 1.366-mile oval that hosted NASCAR’s first major oval track race in 1950. While Throwback Weekend puts a plethora of legendary paint schemes on display, a field of 36 will be looking to put their stamp on the present by adding this crown jewel to their resume.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

54K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy