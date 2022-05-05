ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Early diagnosis and treatment are key to preventing mental health crises

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zloi8_0fU5WFvT00
‘More expertise in mental health at the frontline and in primary care may help ensure that patients get the right treatment at the right time.’

Maybe there would be fewer mental health crises (Editorial, 25 April) if priority was given to earlier diagnosis and treatment. For example, the main complication of the chronic condition generalised anxiety disorder is substance misuse. If patients with it were identified early and had specialised therapy, many cases of secondary depression and substance misuse could be prevented.

Other conditions that may be missed or underdiagnosed include obsessive compulsive disorder, bipolar 2, somatisation disorder and early psychosis. Early treatment could modify the course of the illness, and patients who are less unwell have more scope to understand and contribute to their treatment plan. We try to treat patients with physical illness this way, so why not patients with mental illness?

Mental health problems don’t go away just because they are not diagnosed. On the contrary, if patients and families are not supported, the primary mental health problem can escalate, leading to self-neglect, self-harm, family conflict and wider community issues.

The problem does not just lie with services; late presentation can occur because of the stigma surrounding mental health conditions, because of fear of the possible side effects of treatment, or the well-documented risks of hospital admission. Stigma and risk can be mitigated by patient advocacy and choice. The “no decision about me without me” standard should apply as far as is possible with mental health too.

More expertise in mental health at the frontline and in primary care may help ensure that patients get the right treatment at the right time, and lead to better outcomes for all involved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Naomi Judd Died by Suicide After Mental Health Struggle: Report

Multiple sources have confirmed that country music Hall of Famer Naomi Judd died by suicide on Saturday after personal struggles. The singer had long been an advocate for mental health awareness. She had spoken publicly about her own struggles with depression, saying that she used to lock herself in her room and away from family.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Bipolar Disorder#Mental Illness#Depression
Fast Company

‘There’s nothing scarier than having a severe mental illness at work’: How to talk to colleagues about mental health

This story is part of State of Mind, a special package covering mental health at work. For the series, Fast Company also convened a roundtable of business leaders and advocates to discuss how to bring compassion to the workplace, and published an excerpt of Bonobos cofounder Andy Dunn’s new memoir, Burn Rate, about growing his company while having bipolar disorder. We also looked at how Alicia Keys is expanding her business interests mindfully.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Is Caregiver Stress? Plus 5 Ways to Cope

Caregivers play a vital role in the lives of people unable to care for themselves. Still, caring for others can be inherently stressful. Caregiver stress, also known as caregiver stress syndrome, is a state of mental, emotional, and physical exhaustion caregivers experience. They may also experience:. fatigue. stress. anxiety. depression,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Is Chronic Depression?

Chronic depression isn’t the same as major depression — it’s a mood disorder with symptoms that can linger for at least 2 years. Although it’s considered less severe than major depression disorder (MDD), chronic depression can still be a serious mental health condition. Also known as...
MENTAL HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Teens and Young Adults Overdosing on Drugs for Common Mental Health Issues

A high number of teens and young adults with an overdose involving a benzodiazepine (BZD), like Xanax, or psychostimulant, like Adderall – medications commonly used to treat mental health issues like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders – have a recent medical prescription for a BZD or stimulant, according to Rutgers researchers who say physicians need to weigh the risks and benefits of these medications more closely.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
purewow.com

These 6 Gaslighting Phrases Are the Markers of True Toxicity

Gaslighting is a communication technique in which someone causes you to question your own version of past events. Most times, it’s meant to make you feel like you’re losing your grip on reality. In its milder forms, gaslighting creates an unequal power dynamic in a relationship. But at its worst, gaslighting can actually be a form of mind-control and psychological abuse.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
Colleen Sheehy Orme

When a Narcissist Gets Angry

The Psychology Today article 8 Signs of Narcissistic Rage explores the impact of anger on an individual with Narcissistic personality disorder. "Narcissistic rage can be defined as intense anger, aggression, or passive-aggression when a narcissist experiences a setback or disappointment, which shatters his (or her) illusions of grandiosity, entitlement, and superiority, and triggers inner adequacy, shame, and vulnerability."
The Guardian

The Guardian

267K+
Followers
69K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy