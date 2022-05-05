ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers expected to sign linebacker Kyle Van Noy

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1C8G_0fU5WE2k00

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to sign free agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy as early as Thursday, NFL Network and USA Today reported.

Van Noy is in for a visit with the Chargers. He was released by the New England Patriots in March in a cost-cutting move.

The Chargers have beefed up their defense in the offseason, adding cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Bryce Callahan, linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson in free agency. They also drafted safety JT Woods in the third round of last week’s draft.

Van Noy, 30, is a free agent for the third consecutive offseason. He signed a two-year deal worth $12 million with the Patriots about a week after Miami released him in March 2021.

In his second tour of duty in New England in 2021, Van Noy recorded 66 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games (eight starts). He also played for the Patriots from 2016-19.

Van Noy has 28.5 career sacks and three interceptions in 111 career games (73 starts) for the Detroit Lions, Pats and Dolphins. The Lions selected Van Noy in the second round of the 2014 draft.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Nfl Network#Usa Today#The New England Patriots#The Detroit Lions#New York Giants#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's best available free agents

The 2022 NFL draft is in the books, offseason programs are taking place across the league, and free agency has slowed to a crawl as teams prepare for the upcoming season. The first and second waves of free agency brought plenty of big signings and blockbuster trades, but there are still a handful of talented veterans still available on the open market.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

54K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy