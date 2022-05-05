ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Man Finds 2.38-Carat Brown Diamond In State Park

By Tricia Goss
Simplemost
Simplemost
 3 days ago

A regular visitor to an Arkansas diamond mine made his most significant find yet: A brown diamond weighing in at more than 2 carats.

Arkansas resident Adam Hardin, who has frequented Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park for the past decade, discovered the largest diamond found at the park so far this year on April 10.

Hardin found the 2.38-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting soil from the East Drain of the park’s 37.5-acre search area. Many visitors to Crater of Diamonds — the only state park in the U.S. with a diamond mine open to the public — wet sift using screen sets. They wash away soil, separating the gravel by size and sending heavier material to the screen’s bottom.

“It was right in the middle when I flipped my screen over,” Hardin said in a statement released by the park. “When I saw it, I said, ‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DUVA_0fU5UN3h00
Arkansas State Parks

The Murfreesboro Advertising & Tourism Commission shared some photos of the find along with information about the park on Facebook.

“Since April 10, seven (7) diamonds weighing a total of 49 points have been found at the park,” Murfreesboro Advertising & Tourism Commission wrote.

“Mr. Hardin’s diamond is about the size of a pinto bean, with a coffee brown color and a rounded shape,” Park Interpreter Waymon Cox said in the park’s statement. “It has a metallic shine typical of all diamonds found at the park, with a few inclusions and crevices running all along the surface.”

Hardin named the diamond “Frankenstone,” following the custom of naming large Crater diamonds. He said the “pretty and kind of not-so-pretty” stone has character.

The diamond is the largest found at the park since California resident Noreen Wredberg unearthed a 4.38-carat yellow gem last September. It is the largest brown diamond discovered since the 9.07-carat Kinard Friendship Diamond was found on Labor Day 2020. To date, 260 diamonds, weighing more than 44 carats, have been registered at the park this year. Visitors find an average of one to two diamonds daily.

“One of the other guys and I have been going back and forth, seeing who can find the biggest diamond,” said Hardin, who plans to sell the stone. “I found a big one, then he got a 1.79-carat, and we were joking about who would find the next big diamond and be ‘king of the mountain.’ As soon as I found this one, I had a feeling I had him beat. Now he’s trying to find a bigger one, but I’m planning on staying on top!”

Comments / 32

Brenda Begay
1d ago

Oh good you found a rock. I am glad for you. Hopefully you sell it to anyone, but Pawn shops. They will try to give you 15 dollars for it.

Reply
2
Related
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Mom Shares Major Finds While Thrift Shopping in Florida -SEE PHOTOS

Thrift shopping is a thrill in and of itself. One Kentucky mom hit the haul of a lifetime when she was thrift shopping in Florida and these finds are unreal. If you've never been thrift shopping it is a whole other level of fun. It requires a special type of patience. You can find just about anything you're looking for if you just take the time to search for the diamond in the rough.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man scored a pure white “turkey of a lifetime” while hunting at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky. “Nature comes in all colors and that was proven last week when a hunter got the turkey of a lifetime at Land Between the Lakes,” a post on the official Land Between the Lakes Facebook says. “It wasn’t the beard or the spurs that were impressive but instead its beautiful white color.”
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, AR
State
California State
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Carat
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
International Business Times

Farmer Discovers Diamond Worth Over $7,000 While Mining; Gem Set To Be Auctioned

A farmer working at a diamond mine in India had a stroke of luck Wednesday as he found an 11.8-carat diamond worth thousands of dollars. Pratap Singh Yadav, who hails from Panna district in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, found the diamond from a mine in the Patti area while working on the leased mine, diamond officer Ravi Patel said, according to NDTV.
AGRICULTURE
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend. Dillon competed in the NPC Memphis Bodybuilding Championship. The National Physique Committee is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States. Categories in the competition included Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Physique, Fitness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Simplemost

Simplemost

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy