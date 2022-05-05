Schools, college seek money for capital projects

Wilson County Schools Superintendent Lane Mills, left, addresses the Wilson County Board of Commissioners during his budget presentation Tuesday evening.

County commissioners peppered school officials with questions during Tuesday’s annual budget meeting for Wilson County Schools and Wilson Community College.

The meeting included capital project requests and annual budget presentations for both the college and the public school system.

WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

Superintendent Lane Mills presented a roughly $24.7 million proposed budget with a capital outlay of $1.2 million. The district’s total budget including the county appropriation is $26.5 million. The budget increased by $1.6 million due to benefit increases.

The school district typically asks the county for $1 million to put toward capital outlay projects each year. This year, the Board of Education requested $1.2 million from commissioners due to cost increases for services and materials, Mills said.

The superintendent provided a list of capital improvements completed for the 2020-21 budget cycle, including heating, ventilating and air conditioning upgrades to various schools and the purchase of two activity buses.

Several projects for the current year haven’t been started yet. Those include tennis courts at Fike High School and repaving at Elm City Middle School.

Commissioner Chris Hill asked why projects funded in the current year’s budget with $1 million commissioners alotted last July haven’t begun. That $1 million doesn’t include other school renovations and other capital projects.

“That money dropped July 1, but none of these projects are budgeted or done?” Hill asked. “How does that money flow?”

He asked whether all work is retroactive.

Mills said projects always start a year behind from when they’re budgeted.

WCS Maintenance Director Mark Letchworth explained once the money is available, plans have to be reviewed by the state or other officials before bids can be solicited. There are other factors as well, he said. For instance, paving can’t be done during the winter, and some projects have to be done in the summer when schools aren’t in session.

“So it truly is retroactive,” Hill said. “It’s going to be a year behind every time.”

Letchworth said some things can be done sooner, such as ordering new buses.

Hill said he might be a little bit impatient, but he wanted to know why some of the projects can’t be done quicker and completed over the summer months. He used Hunt High School as an example. He said the auditorium or theater needs carpet, seats and paint.

Hill asked why the district needed to issue a request for qualifications and hire an architect for that simple project.

“I’m looking at quick-hitters,” Hill said.

He wants the district to finish some of the projects on its list, especially those commissioners discussed on an April 2019 tour of district high schools. Hill said he’s trying to understand the process and why it’s taking so long.

Legal guidance and the processes schools have to follow account for some of the delays, Mills said, adding that officials have discussed how the work can be streamlined.

In previous meetings, commissioners have expressed frustration about how long it takes the school system to complete capital projects once they’re funded.

Hill said he didn’t want to beat a dead horse about the ballooning costs of improvement projects at Barnes and Lee Woodard elementary schools.

“But we need to work on a better tool, a better vessel ... especially with this board’s desire to improve our schoolhouses,” Hill said, “that when we do take on a project that’s presented to us and that we go and borrow a certain amount of money, that it is a clear understanding with both boards, with both administrations, this is the money we set aside for that,” Hill said.

He sought improved communication between the county and district.

Mills agreed.

“Communication is needed,” Mills said. “It would help everyone.”

Chairman Rob Boyette said commissioners are looking at ways to see how county money is spent as well as best practices and standards that can be followed.

“We are going to be looking at that really closely,” Boyette said. “It wouldn’t be just schools. It would be for the community college, it would be for EMS, the library services, the health department, wherever we spend funds in a capital matter, making sure that best practices are followed so that we can assure that the dollar we spend, we get the most for it. We are going to be looking at that very closely countywide.”

WILSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE

WCC’s proposed 2022-23 budget is roughly $3.3 million, up by nearly $330,000 from last year with a capital outlay of $674,000.

When college workers who are state employees receive raises, WCC tries to provide matching increases to members of its workforce who are county-employed, President Tim Wright said. State employees are in line for a 2 ½% raise this year, and Weight said he hopes commissioners will match that for county employees.

The majority of requested capital outlay money would fund a $500,000 north-south driveway project to connect the front and back of WCC’s campus. Wright said the project is primarily a safety issue.

“We have a long line of connecting buildings, and there is no way to get to the front of campus on Herring Avenue to the back of campus without going out on the streets,” Wright said. Morning and afternoons are busy, and traffic continues to increase with growth in the area.

Jessica Jones, WCC vice president of finance and administrative services, went into more detail on the 2022-23 budget. She told commissioners the $500,000 connector project is less expensive than tearing down Building C and building a connector.

Jones said all the college would need to do is take out a breezeway, lobby and two offices for the project instead of losing all of Building C, which includes classrooms and other offices.

Another capital outlay project seeks $84,000 for Phase 3 fiber infrastructure replacement.

Wright said he’s grateful to county commissioners for allocating an extra $1.4 million to help cover inflation-related costs for construction of the Lee Technology Center campus’ third and final building.