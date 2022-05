We're sandwiched between two of arguably the most consequential milestones in the 2022 NBA Draft cycle, and with the declaration deadline for underclassmen behind us and the draft combine fast approaching, the pre-draft process is finally hitting its stride and accelerating ahead of the June 23 draft. So while there will be big events ahead -- like the combine, the lottery and the withdrawal deadline all over the next month and some change -- now's the perfect time to hit the reset button and re-examine (and re-rank) this year's class.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO