ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

YouTube Kids shows videos promoting drug culture and firearms to toddlers

By Alex Hern
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6xT1_0fU5SLMf00
YouTube Kids, released in 2015, is supposed to be a safer, curated version of the video-sharing website, aimed at children under 13.

YouTube is showing videos that promote skin-bleaching, weight loss, drug culture and firearms to children as young as two, a new investigation of the company’s “Kids” app has found.

YouTube Kids, an app and website released in 2015, is supposed to be a safer, curated version of the video-sharing website aimed at children under 13. It tailors content to three age groups: “older”, “younger” and “preschool”, roughly corresponding to those aged nine to 12 years old, four to seven, and under four.

The company says it ensures that the videos on the service are family-friendly through “a mix of automated filters built by our engineering teams, human review and feedback from parents to protect our youngest users online”. But, it cautions users “no system is perfect and inappropriate videos can slip through”.

Research from the Tech Transparency Project, a US-based non-profit, shows that the system is indeed far from perfect. Using three different accounts, each set to one of app’s age groups, the analysts discovered numerous videos that should not have made it past Google’s filters.

A Breaking Bad-themed cooking show, for instance, in which the hosts dress up in respirators and make jokes about the risk of inhaling the fumes, might be light-hearted viewing for adults or teens, but has been categorised by YouTube as being appropriate for “younger children” – as has a Minecraft project to recreate the RV, “where the crystal meth is cooked”, from the hit show.

Songs sometimes slip mature themes into the children’s app, too. Eric Clapton’s Cocaine – sample lyric “When your feeling is gone, and you wanna ride on, cocaine” – is available to children as young as five as part of a guitar tuition series.

Content aimed at gun users slips through the net, leading to younger children being shown a ranking of recoil pads, which protect shooters from the kickback of a firing gun, and older children being offered step-by-step instructions on how to build a shelf with a hidden compartment to conceal a pistol.

Most alarming was content for kids that could lead to harmful body image issues. A popular Indian beauty influencer’s post on how to apply skin-bleaching products was available for older kids, while even preschool children were shown a cartoon about the importance of burning calories to lose weight, which exhorted them to “wiggle your jiggle”.

“YouTube Kids is geared specifically to young children, even toddlers,” said Katie Paul, TTP’s director. “This is a product that, YouTube claims, does a lot of machine learning to filter out harmful content. It’s very specifically meant to be safe for children, and we didn’t expect to find the variety of inappropriate content that we did find.”

“The most shocking thing, for me personally, was seeing a lot of the drug-related content,” she added. “Of course, these aren’t pushing drugs – but a show like Breaking Bad, which is definitely meant for adults, is being mimicked to push rock candy as though it’s ‘baked meth’ using a lot of drug phrases.”

In a statement, a YouTube spokesperson said: “We built YouTube Kids to create a safer environment for kids to explore their interests and curiosity, while giving parents the tools to customise the experience for their kids. We have a higher bar for which videos can be a part of the app and also empower parents to control what content their child can and cannot see. Upon review we have removed or age-gated a number of the flagged videos from the Kids app.”

Paul argued that the results showed “that algorithmically curated content should not be marketed for kids. This is just another example of the fact that even when a company says they’re putting their strongest efforts towards protecting children towards curating this content, we’re still seeing harms getting through to some of the most vulnerable populations”.

The UK and EU have led the way globally in regulating services like YouTube kids, Paul added, but she said US Congress needed to do its part.

She said: “Ultimately, we are talking about American companies. And it is US Congress that should be leading the way in developing stronger regulations to ensure that these companies are not causing harm to children.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Clapton
The Atlantic

The Only Good Thing Left About Facebook

When Briana Goodman gave birth to twins in 2015, she found herself surrounded by people telling her the best way to take care of her newborns. Any time she would bring up using a sleep-training method that encourages babies to cry it out and self-soothe, everyone seemed to have a judgmental opinion to share. But there was one place that Goodman, a clothing reseller in a suburb of Baltimore, could always turn when she wanted to talk about her preferred tactic: a Facebook group called “Support Group for ‘Moms On Call’ Method.”
INTERNET
Parents Magazine

Kid YouTube Stars: A Parents Guide

From camping adventures to cinema "challenges," YouTube offers up a treasure trove of eye candy-esque content for kids. And they don't only love the fact that these videos are set to upbeat kid-friendly music and peppered with bold, bright animated details. (Though those aspects surely don't hurt.) It's no surprise that children adore YouTube series featuring children just like them—but who also happen to be famous thanks to their content.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Firearms#Drug Culture#Toddler#App#Minecraft
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Verge

Hatching finds horror in grotesque acts of self-care and violence

You don’t need to speak Finnish to understand what sort of social media presence the influencers at the center of director Hanna Bergholm’s psychological body horror Hatching have created for themselves. It’s blonde, blue-eyed, and fixated on performing “tradition” in a way that makes you wonder what their whole deal is — especially when the ring lights are off and the cameras are away. Hatching’s glad to let you in on its ideas about what makes these sorts of personalities tick and how living for one’s follower count is deeply unhealthy. But the movie does so with the express intent of leaving you disturbed by how grisly its portrayal of dysfunction is.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

267K+
Followers
69K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy