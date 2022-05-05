ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, CT

Lawyer who claimed self-defense in fatal shooting charged with manslaughter

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A Connecticut attorney who claimed self-defense in the shooting death last year of a man who attacked him outside a Litchfield law office has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, state police said Thursday.

Police say Robert Fisher, 75, of Goshen, shot and killed Matthew Bromley, 39, of Torrington on June 7, 2021. Fisher turned himself in Wednesday. He posted bail of $50,000 and is due in court on May 23, police said.

In his sworn statement, Fisher told police that he left his office in Washington Depot in the late afternoon headed to the offices of Cramer & Anderson on West Street in Litchfield, where he also worked. After reaching the Bantam section of town on Route 202, Fisher said he noticed the driver of a Saab sedan following him, sometimes closely.

When Fisher pulled his black Audi into the driveway of the West Street office, the other driver also pulled over and ran over to Fisher’s car, police said Fisher told them. Fisher said he opened his door and started to get out, but the other man punched him in the face while he was still seated. The infuriated man was spewing obscenities and saying Fisher had ruined his life and would “burn in hell,” Fisher said, according to the warrant.

“His face was totally angry, enraged and he seemed crazed to me,” Fisher said, according to the warrant. “I immediately became fearful for my safety and my life and knew I needed to defend myself.

“I managed to release my seat belt and pivot left while still seated,” he continued. “I kicked him and pushed him back as best I could, causing him to go backwards towards his car, and I was able to get out of my car. I wanted to get out of my car because I felt trapped in my car, did not know if he had a weapon, and did not want him to start attacking me again while I had no ability to escape safely or defend myself.”

Fisher said Bromley, whom he did not know, told him he was going to kill him and repeated that Fisher had ruined his life, according to the warrant. Fisher said he asked, “Who are you?” and “How did I ruin your life?”

Bromley did not answer, but continued shouting, charging at Fisher and spitting in his face, the warrant says Fisher told police.

“It was at this point when I realized that he was not going to stop attacking me,” Fisher said in his sworn statement. “I am nearly 75 years old with physical limitations and was fearful he was going to knock me to the ground leaving me completely helpless.

“I had tried to defuse the situation several times; however, he had already demonstrated that he was young, quick, and aggressive,” Fisher continued, according to the warrant. “I then took my gun (a Ruger 9 mm handgun) out of my right pants pocket and pointed it at his chest, engaged the red laser dot to make it clear to him that I had a gun, and shouted ‘Back off!’

“I pulled my gun because I did not want him to keep attacking me and expected he would back off and stop; however, he immediately charged me again, grabbing my right forearm that held the gun,” police say Fisher told them.

“After a brief struggle over the gun,” he continued, “I shot him. After I shot him, he stumbled back a few feet and collapsed on his back. I put my gun on the roof of my car and used my cell phone to call 911. Law enforcement personnel arrived within minutes.”

Bromley was shot in the head between his left eye and temple.

Witnesses corroborated some of Fisher’s account, police said, but the two eyewitnesses to the confrontation did not back Fisher’s statement that Bromley had grabbed for the older man’s gun or that there was a struggle over the weapon, according to the warrant. Both witnesses, in fact, said Bromley’s hands were at his sides when he was shot, police said.

“I’d like to add,” one witness was quoted in the warrant as saying, “that I don’t believe that this is self-defense because the younger male did not have a weapon. I think the older male could’ve punched the other guy and settled it that way rather than shooting him.

“It just didn’t seem like it was that violent of an attack,” the witness said, according to the warrant. “The attack looked like a wrestling match because the older male was defending himself pretty well from the punches.”

The warrant, however, also says that gunshot residue was found on Bromley’s right hand.

Connecticut law on self defense says a person is justified in using reasonable physical force to defend himself or a third person “from what he reasonably believes to be the use or imminent use of physical force.” However, use of deadly force is allowed only when a person reasonably believes that another person is using or about to use deadly force or is inflicting or about to inflict great bodily harm.

A person is not justified in using deadly force if he knows he “can avoid the necessity of using such force with complete safety by retreating,” except that a person is not required to retreat inside his home.

Although Fisher initially said he did not know Bromley, an employee of the Litchfield law office said she remembered Bromley calling the office and asking to speak to Fisher around the last week of May, according to the warrant. Apparently, the witness said, Bromley was trying to buy his mother’s home, which was in foreclosure. She said she overheard Fisher telling Bromley that he did not handle foreclosures, the warrant said.

“Robert wished him good luck finding an attorney and the call ended,” the woman told police. “After the call, Robert said something along the lines of, ‘That guy was crazy.’ ”

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
Litchfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Torrington, CT
Crime & Safety
Goshen, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Goshen, CT
City
Litchfield, CT
State
Connecticut State
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Self Defense#Foreclosure#Third Person#Violent Crime#Washington Depot#Cramer Anderson#Saab
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS New York

Conn. boy, 6, released from hospital after being burned

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- A 6-year-old Connecticut boy who suffered burns to his face and leg has been released from the hospital.Dominick Krankall is happy to have his bandages off.Police are still investigating the exact cause of the burns. They have some security camera footage from outside they're looking at.They say up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire in Bridgeport on April 24.READ MORE: Police: Connecticut 6-year-old suffers burns on face and leg after kids seen playing with gasolineDominick, his brother and two neighbors were playing together. Both families have different accounts of what happened.Dominick suffered second- and third-degree burns. He's grateful for the support as he heals."What do you want people to know about how you're feeling? How are you feeling today?" CBS2's Alice Gainer asked Dominick."Good," Dominick said."What was it like in the hospital with the nurses and the doctors?" Gainer asked."Uh, stressful," Dominick said."And what have you been doing since you got home?" Gainer asked."Uh... sleeping," Dominick said.More than half a million dollars has been raised for Dominick as he recovers.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville man accused of leaving scene of fatal accident, waiting 12 minutes to call for help

PLAINVILLE – A young Plainville man was arrested this week and accused of leaving the scene of an accident in which a pedestrian was killed. Jeffrey Wilson Jr., 20, of 35 Basswood St., faces charges of evading responsibility of an accident which led to death, improper use of a license, marker or registration and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
PLAINVILLE, CT
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Eyewitness News

Wethersfield police seeking owner of found service dog

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Wethersfield are looking for he owner of what appears to be a service dog. Police said on Wednesday that the dog was found in the area of Russell Road near the CT Humane Society. “We are hoping someone recognizes this dog as it is...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy