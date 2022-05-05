ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mirada, CA

Man stabbed in Crunch Fitness shower in La Mirada

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMjux_0fU5SDIr00

LA MIRADA,Calif. (KNX) – A search is underway for the suspect who stabbed a man in the back while he was in the shower at a La Mirada gym on Wednesday.

It happened at Crunch Fitness on Valley View Avenue before 5:30 p.m., KABC reported .

The victim was hospitalized and was in stable condition, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told officials he didn’t know who his attacker was.

Details regarding the suspect have not been revealed at this time. A weapon has not been recovered.

