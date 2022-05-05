Man stabbed in Crunch Fitness shower in La Mirada

LA MIRADA,Calif. (KNX) – A search is underway for the suspect who stabbed a man in the back while he was in the shower at a La Mirada gym on Wednesday.

It happened at Crunch Fitness on Valley View Avenue before 5:30 p.m., KABC reported .

The victim was hospitalized and was in stable condition, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told officials he didn’t know who his attacker was.

Details regarding the suspect have not been revealed at this time. A weapon has not been recovered.

