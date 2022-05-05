ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago White Sox place Andrew Vaughn (hand) on injured list

 3 days ago

Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Vaughn continues to experience pain in his right hand as a result of being hit by a pitch and was placed on the injured list Thursday, retroactive to May 2.

Vaughn, the team leader in RBIs (12), was injured April 29 when he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from Los Angeles right-hander Mike Mayers. He was diagnosed with a bruise and hasn’t played since the injury occurred.

“If you think about how long ago it was, it shows you that the bruise is deep and it’s a tough spot to handle it,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said.

Vaughn, 24, is hitting .283 (15-for-53) with three doubles, four home runs and five runs scored in 16 games this season. Vaughn is tied for the team lead in homers.

Infielder Danny Mendick, 28, was recalled from Class AAA Charlotte. He has played 10 games with the White Sox this season.

Third baseman Jake Burger was held out of Wednesday’s game against the Cubs with soreness from colliding with the wall in foul ground Tuesday.

Injuries piled up on the White Sox in the first month of the season. Third baseman Yoan Moncada (oblique), right-handed reliever Joe Kelly (biceps), outfielder Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) and right-hander Lance Lynn (knee) are all currently on the injured list.

Jimenez had surgery on a torn hamstring tendon last month. Moncada could be back next week, La Russa said.

–Field Level Media

