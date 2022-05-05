ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Anonymous Content Promotes Four To Manager Across Media Rights & Talent Divisions

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHsM8_0fU5RojP00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Anonymous Content has promoted Joe Bello , Austin Hegedus , Julia Mok and Ali Lefkowitz —four assistants and coordinators working across its Media Rights and Talent divisions—to Manager. Bello, Hegedus and Mok will be working within the Talent division, with Lefkowitz joining the previously promoted Ryan Wilson as a Manager in Media Rights. In their new roles, Bello, Hegedus, Mok and Lefkowitz will continue to work with and expand Anonymous’ client roster.

“Every person in this group has shown such passion and commitment not only to their work and their clients but to their own professional growth during their time at Anonymous, it has truly been a privilege to watch them develop,” said Anonymous Content Partners, Tony Lipp and Kassie Evashevski. “We could not be more excited for them to take this next step in their careers and continue to flourish as our next generation of managers.”

The LA-based Bello started at Anonymous in the Talent Department in 2019, there working under Kami Putnam-Heist, for clients including James Franco and Dave Franco. Prior to joining Anonymous, he spent 5+ years as an Agent Trainee in the Motion Picture Talent department at WME, working with partner agents Brent Morley and Gaby Morgerman for clients including Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel Weisz, John Malkovich, Gus Van Sant, Matt Stone and Trey Parker. He got his start in WME’s Music Central mailroom, also working in the agency’s Music Department before crossing over to the Motion Picture Talent Department. Bello majored in Political Science at the University of San Diego, working for Politico in Washington D.C. out of college, before transitioning to entertainment.

Hegedus worked as an agent trainee in WME’s Talent department before joining Anonymous Content in 2017 as a member of its Talent team. He previously served as the assistant to partner and head of Anonymous Content’s Talent department, Tony Lipp, working with clients including John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci, Patrick Stewart, Michelle Monaghan, Patricia Clarkson and Blythe Danner. He is a graduate of Sonoma State University and is based in LA.

Mok joined Anonymous Content’s Talent team in 2017, supporting Anonymous Content Partner, Dara Gordon, and working with such clients as Winona Ryder, Julia Garner, Lili Reinhart, Betty Gilpin, Adria Arjona and Aaron Pierre. She kickstarted her career in entertainment with internships at companies including WME, Gersh, Plan B Entertainment and Untitled Entertainment. She is a graduate of Columbia University and is currently based in New York.

As a Manager in the Media Rights department, Lefkowitz co-represents film and television rights for a diverse list of clients including journalists, non-fiction and fiction authors and publications. The L.A. native has worked under Media Rights co-heads Howie Sanders and Kassie Evashevski for the past three years, most recently as Media Rights Coordinator. The Northwestern University graduate began her career as a paralegal at Gunderson Dettmer and is based in both New York and Los Angeles.

Anonymous Content is a production and management company that represents a diverse roster of writers, directors, actors and comedians. Recent releases from the media company include Benjamin Cleary’s sci-fi drama Swan Song for Apple TV+; Netflix’s Worth , starring Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci; Tom McCarthy’s Matt Damon starrer Stillwater for Focus Features; and George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky for Netflix. Coming up next is Garth Davis’ film Foe , starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre, for Amazon.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer Believes In Netflix But Its “Pivot” Is Inevitable; For Starters, It Could Reconsider His ‘Knives Out’ Proposal

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer believes Netflix still has a “tremendous business,” but they “didn’t pivot quite quickly enough” as their subscriber momentum stalled. Observations about Netflix’s effort to right the ship after losing $200 billion in market value provided just one of several appetizing morsels of industry analysis and career reflection offered during an hour-long conversation at SeriesFest in Denver. The conversation between the Lionsgate boss and Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries provided an early highlight in the fest’s returned to in-person mode in its eighth edition, which runs through Tuesday. Feltheimer and Fries have...
BUSINESS
Deadline

TelevisaUnivision Acquires Streamer Pantaya From Hemisphere Media

Click here to read the full article. TelevisaUnivision has inked a deal to acquire U.S. Spanish-language streaming service Pantaya from smaller rival Hemisphere Media Group, adding the asset to its recently announced global DTC offering VIX+ expected to launch in the second half of 2022. Financial terms weren’t released but the deal is for cash plus TelevisaUnivision-owned radio stations in Puerto Rico, including WKAQ AM and KQ105 FM. In Feb., the merged TelevisaUnivision announced Vix as its flagship streaming brand for subscription and free, ad-supported versions. Global AVOD service ViX. It’s been rolling out high-profile partnerships with Salma Hayek, Eugenio Derbez and Selena Gomez...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Expected Move By Michael De Luca & Pam Abdy To Warner Bros To Take Months

Click here to read the full article. As Deadline first told you, Warner Bros. was always in the cards as a landing spot for former MGM Chairman Michael De Luca and President Pam Abdy in either an executive or producer capacity. Their move to the new Warner Discovery isn’t happening immediately as the two have kept their word to Mike Hopkins, SVP Prime Video & Amazon Studios, that they’ll stay through the summer at MGM. At one point when De Luca and Abdy’s exit was announced, it was rumored that they’d be involved in a new production venture with MGM Board...
BUSINESS
Deadline

WGA East Executive Director Lowell Peterson Sets Stage For Showdown With Studios Next Year

Click here to read the full article. The WGA is gearing up for a showdown with the major companies next year. In his annual report, WGA East executive director Lowell Peterson told his members that the WGA East and West “have a lot of work to do at the bargaining table next year … to ensure that our members can sustain meaningful careers as the industry continues its transformation.” The WGA’s current film and TV contract expires May 1, 2023. Two years ago, when the WGA’s previous contract was set to expire, a strike was all but out of the question...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Dave Franco
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Blythe Danner
Person
Saoirse Ronan
Person
Matt Stone
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Lili Reinhart
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Patrick Stewart
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Company#Talent#The Talent Department#Wme#Music Central
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Deadline

Mike Hagerty Dies: ‘Friends’ & ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Actor Was 67

Click here to read the full article. Mike Hagerty, best known for his roles on Somebody Somewhere, as the building super Mr. Treeger on Friends and as the surly owner of a used-clothing store on Seinfeld, has died. His death April 29 was confirmed by Bridget Everett, who plays his daughter on the HBO comedy. No cause was given. “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” wrote Everett on Instagram. “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. … He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Spinoff About Astrid & Charlie Romance In Early Works At Warner Bros; ‘Barry’ Scribe Jason Kim Writing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominated Barry producer and scribe Jason Kim is set to pen a spinoff of Crazy Rich Asians which will center around the Gemma Chan character of Astrid Young Teo and her romance with Charlie Wu, played by Harry Shum Jr. in the original movie. I hear that Kim came in with a dynamite pitch for the lovebirds’ story, and Warner Bros. swooned for it. The project is in early development. Note, the Crazy Rich Asians sequel remains in development, and it’s being penned by Amy Wang. Both the spin-off and Crazy Rich Asians sequel will be tied to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Fred Savage Fired As ‘The Wonder Years’ EP/Director Following Investigation Into Inappropriate Conduct

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Disney is severing ties with Fred Savage following multiple complaints of misconduct in his role as executive producer and director on the freshman ABC comedy series The Wonder Years, produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios. The allegations were investigated, leading to Savage’s dismissal. The Wonder Years, a reboot of the beloved 1988 series, which starred Savage, has not been renewed for a second season yet but remains in contention. “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Mattea Roach’s Bid For 24th Consecutive Win Comes Down To $1

Click here to read the full article. SPOILERS: Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach went for her 24th consecutive win on Friday — and it came down to a single dollar. Challenger Danielle Maurer won tonight’s game by the measly sum, ending Roach’s audience captivating reign as a champion on the popular game show. Maurer, a digital marketing manager from Peachtree Corners, Ga., finished in first place with $15,600, while Roach, a tutor from Toronto, Ontario, came in second with $15,599. “It feels still kind of like a dream,” Roach said. “I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game, and so I...
GAMBLING
Deadline

Kang Soo-youn Dies: Pioneering South Korean Film Actress Was 55

Click here to read the full article. Kang Soo-youn, who won South Korea’s first acting award from a Big Three film festival when she took home Best Actress honors at the Venice Film Festival, died Saturday, two days after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 55 and her family said she died of a cerebral hemorrhage at 3 PM at a hospital in southern Seoul. The film industry will soon organize a funeral committee led by Kim Dong-ho, former chairperson of the board of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). Born in Seoul in 1966, she made her acting debut for local...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Supreme Court Justices See Pro-Choice Activist Protests Outside Their Homes

Click here to read the full article. Saturday night saw pro-choice activists take to the streets outside the homes of Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts, Bloomberg reported. . The gathering of about 100 demonstrators armed with signs and chanting slogans marched from Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland to Roberts’ nearby home. They were ordered to disperse after returning to Kavanaugh’s residence. It is unclear if either Justice was at home. Both incidents come days after the leak of a draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court is considering overturning Roe v. Wade, the federal opinion govering abortion rights. “The time for civility...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Kevin Hart Says Beating Of Chappelle Attacker “Needed To Happen”; Isaiah Lee’s Brother Says Suspect Struggles With Mental Illness (Report)

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Hart commended the apparent security beat-down of the man who tackled Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday evening, telling Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Mike Birbiglia last night, “It’s one of those things that needed to happen.” Viral photos of the 23-year-old Isaiah Lee (see below) show the suspect’s battered and swollen face and his distended, possibly broken arm as he was being loaded into an ambulance following the Bowl incident. Lee’s brother has told Rolling Stone that Lee, who was carrying a replica gun containing a knife during the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Dives Into Roe V. Wade: “I Never Thought Life Itself Was Particularly Precious”

Click here to read the full article. Abortion is certainly no laughing matter, which makes it a delicate dance for a topical comedian to broach. Bill Maher worked both sides of the street on Friday night’s Real Time on HBO, starting with a few quips and then embarking on a serious discussion on the ultra-sensitive issue. Starting with a riff on Cinco de Mayo – “If you can’t remember what you did last night, you might want to get an abortion now” – Maher noted several states with ultra-restrictive laws. “Suddenly, getting the right pronoun doesn’t seem so big.” On the bright...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Henry And Max Winkler Team For The First Time On Limited Series ‘King Rex’ For HBO, Malcolm Spellman and Nichelle Tramble Spellman EPing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Even as their hit Emmy-winning comedy Barry makes its long awaited return, HBO is looking to stay in business with its star Henry Winkler as sources tell Deadline that HBO is developing the new limited series King Rex with Henry Winkler attached to star and his son, Max, directing the pilot. It would mark the first time the father-son duo have worked together in the business and both Winklers are also exec producing. Joining them as exec producers are Malcolm Spellman and Nichelle Tramble Spellman who will exec produce through their The 51 banner along...
TV SERIES
Deadline

100M New Covid Infections Across U.S. Next Fall And Winter If New Funding Isn’t Approved, Warns White House

Click here to read the full article. The Biden Administration is letting it be known that, if the nation does not get a requested $22 billion in supplemental Congressional funding for Covid, there will be “fewer vaccines, treatments and tests for the American people.” A senior administration official told multiple outlets today that modeling shows 100 million Americans will be infected with Covid this fall and winter if Congressional funding for booster shots, antiviral treatments, testing and surveillance is not approved. That’s nearly a third of all U.S. residents. The number is a “median range” according to the official. Another...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Deadline

78K+
Followers
28K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy