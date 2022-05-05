ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bring Back My Girls’: WOW Presents Plus Sets Original Series, Will Film Live At DragCon LA

By Alexandra Del Rosario
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: WOW Presents Plus has unveiled its latest original series Bring Back My Girls and shared that the upcoming project will be filmed live at DragCon LA 2022. Bring Back My Girls will feature a series of exclusive DragCon panel conversations with the casts of RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 12) , RuPaul’s Drag Race vs. The World, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Seasons 1 & 2), RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Canada’s Drag Race (Seasons 1 & 2) and Drag Race Holland (Seasons 1 & 2), hosted by TV personality and LGBTQ+ activist Ts Madison.

The live tapings, filmed live from May 13 to May 15, will be open to all DragCon LA attendees on a first-come, first-serve basis. Bring Back My Girls marks the first time DragCon will provide fans a firsthand, behind-the-scenes look at the making of a World of Wonder production. Audiences will also have the chance to directly ask the queens during each panel’s Q&A portion. The final conversations will be transformed into a 7-part episodic series slated to stream globally on WOW Presents Plus later in the Fall.

“It’s a drag, drag, drag, drag world and we are so excited to be welcoming a record number of queens from all over the world to RuPaul’s DragCon this year,” said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. “We cannot wait to showcase them in the new WOW Presents Plus series Bring Back My Girls. These conversations will make you laugh and cry while serving you T from a global perspective.”

The featured panelists will include the following queens: Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sim, GiGi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M Sakura & Widow Von’Du, Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Janey Jacké, Jimbo, Jujubee, Lemon, Mo Heart & Pangina Heals, Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Sum Ting Wong, Vinegar Strokes & The Vivienne, A’Whora, Lawrence Chaney, Tayce, Tia Kofi, Art Simone, Etcetera Etcetera, Kita Mean & Maxi Shield, Anastarzia Anaquway, Ilona Verley, Jimbo, Juice Boxx, Kiara, Lemon, Priyanka, Scarlete BoBo, Tynomi Bank, Adriana, Beth, Gia Metric, Kendall Gender, Eve 6000, Kimora Amour, Océane Aqua-Black & Synthia Kiss, Envy Peru, Janey Jacké, Pierre Alexandre FKA Love Masisi, Sederginne & Vanessa Van Cartier.

The series is presented by World of Wonder and RuPaul’s new cocktail and mocktail line House of Love.

