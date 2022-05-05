ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Thora Birch Set To Co-Star & Direct ‘The Gabby Petito Story’ Movie For Lifetime

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zI1Yp_0fU5Rl5E00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has given a green light to The Gabby Petito Story (working title) movie, with Emmy-nominated Thora Birch ( The Walking Dead, American Beauty ) attached to co-star and direct in her helming debut. The movie, part of Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women public affairs initiative, comes as the anniversary of Gabby Petito’s disappearance and murder approaches this fall.

The Gabby Petito Story will explore Gabby and her fiancé Brian Laundrie’s complicated relationship and what may have gone wrong during their cross-country trip that resulted in Gabby’s tragic murder. The movie will film in Utah this summer and premiere later this year.

Birch will play Gabby’s mom, Nichole Schmidt.

The disappearance of Gabby Petito captured America’s attention, setting off a nationwide search for the 22-year-old travel blogger after her parents reported her missing in September 2021, when she failed to return home following her cross country “van-life” trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Non-stop coverage on the news drove amateur sleuths to dissect Gabby’s social media posts for clues about what happened to her during her, leading to the eventual discovery of her body in Wyoming. As the one-year anniversary of her tragic death approaches, the movie will bring to life Gabby and Brian’s doomed love story, including the warning signs that Gabby’s life was in danger, the ensuing search for her, the eventual discovery of her murder and ultimately, Brian’s suicide.

Lifetime also will create a new PSA to debut as part of the movie’s rollout, driving to the important work of the network’s coalition of partners to provide resources for women. As a leader in telling powerful stories of women and providing a platform to shine a light on unheard voices, Lifetime is in development on several movies surrounding violence against women who may not have had the same media attention as Gabby Petito. These include the stories of Carlesha Freeland-Gaither, Adriane Fields and Beatrice Weston, among others, with each project in various stages of development.

The Gabby Petito Story (wt) is produced for Lifetime by Hybrid. The film is written by Gregory Small and Richard Blaney (Gone Mom, Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret ) and will be directed by Birch. Birch joins Lifetime’s growing roster of first-time directors through their Broader Focus program.

The film marks Birch’s return to Lifetime, having starred in the films Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story in 2003, for which she earned an Emmy nomination, and The Pregnancy Pact in 2010.

Birch most recently starred as Gamma on season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead . Her recent film work includes The Last Black Man In San Francisco, Above Suspicion and The Etruscan Smile . She also starred in Lionsgate’s Affairs Of State and portrayed software engineer Morgan on the 1st season of Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal’s Colony, among other credits. She is repped by Luber Roklin and Buchwald.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jossara Jinaro Dies: Television And Film Actress For ‘ER’ And ‘Judging Amy’ Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Jossara Jinaro, a veteran television actress, filmmaker, producer and SAG activist, died of cancer on April 27, according to a post on her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family. Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

David Birney Dies: ‘Bridget Loves Bernie’, ‘St. Elsewhere’ Actor Was 83

Click here to read the full article. David Birney, an actor who found early success on Broadway before landing the co-starring role on a 1972 sitcom, Bridget Loves Bernie, that would be one of the most controversial TV shows of its era, died of Alzheimer’s disease Friday, April 29, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 83. His death was reported to The New York Times by his life partner, Michele Roberge. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born in Washington D.C. and raised in Cleveland, Birney had studied theater at the University of California, Los Angeles, when in...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Deadline

Johnny Depp Trial Hears LAPD Officer Proclaim Amber Heard Not “A Victim Of Domestic Violence”; Psychologist Queried Over Evaluation Of ‘Aquaman’ Star

Click here to read the full article. What actually went down at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s downtown LA penthouse six years ago was back in the spotlight today in the former Pirates of the Caribbean star’s $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife. With Depp, Heard, the jury and everyone else in the packed Virginia courtroom watching the video monitors, LAPD Officer Melissa Saenz bluntly said that “I did not identify her (Heard) as a victim of domestic violence.” Under questioning by the defense team, the March 21021 deposition showed the 12-year LAPD vet detailing her experience entering and observing the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Mike Hagerty dies: Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Somebody Somewhere character actor was 67

Bridget Everett announced the death of her Somebody Somewhere co-star on Instagram. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote of the actor, who played her father on her HBO comedy. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, (and) her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed." While Hagerty is recognizable from numerous TV shows and movies, he is perhaps best known for appearing on five episodes of Friends as building superintendant Mr. Treeger. He also starred on The George Carlin Show and recurred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGintley, and had guest-starring roles on Seinfeld, Shameless, The Goldbergs, ER, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Medium, Monk, Entourage, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Grace Under Fire, Martin, The Wonder Years, Cheers and many more shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

The ‘Happy Days’ Stars You Probably Didn’t Know Were Siblings

While Erin Moran starred in over 230 episodes of “Happy Days,” her sibling and fellow actor, John Moran, only starred in one alongside his sister. Most “Happy Days” fans probably don’t remember the Moran siblings starring together in the episode. It took place in Season 3 and was titled “Football Frolics.” Per IMDb, the synopsis on the episode reads, “Richie, Ralph & Potsie decide to babysit 15 kids at once, to earn fast money to attend a big football game.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlton Cuse
Person
Jodi Arias
Person
Liz Murray
Person
Thora Birch
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Film Star#American Beauty#The Gabby Petito Story
EW.com

Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Young and the Restless actress, dies of cancer at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress who appeared on such TV shows as ER, The Young and the Restless, and Judging Amy, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 48. Jinaro's husband announced her death on her Facebook page, writing, "With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Longtime 'General Hospital' Star Maurice Benard Gives Update on Possible Retirement

Is Sonny Corinthos planning on leaving Port Charles? After nearly 30 years and 2,886 episodes of General Hospital, actor Maurice Bernard revealed he's contemplating retiring from the soap opera in a new episode of his State of Mind YouTube series. Bernardo, 59, first made his debut as mafia leader Sonny back in August 1993 and has appeared in more episodes than any other actor in the show's long history.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Deadline

78K+
Followers
28K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy