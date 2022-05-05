Double-shooting in Treme turns deadly

New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1900 block of St. Ann in Treme.

Police say that around 6:45 a.m., officers were sent to investigate a call of a shooting there. Police say a woman was hit by gunfire. New Orleans EMS took her to the hospital.

A short time later, a second victim was located in the vicinity. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say anyone who has information should call NOPD Homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at (877) 903-7867 (STOP). Callers to Crimestoppers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.