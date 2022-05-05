ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Double-shooting in Treme turns deadly

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288PkI_0fU5RT9200

New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1900 block of St. Ann in Treme.

Police say that around 6:45 a.m., officers were sent to investigate a call of a shooting there. Police say a woman was hit by gunfire. New Orleans EMS took her to the hospital.

A short time later, a second victim was located in the vicinity. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say anyone who has information should call NOPD Homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at (877) 903-7867 (STOP). Callers to Crimestoppers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-TV

Arrest made after 2 dead, 4 wounded in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a man is in custody following a shooting in New Orleans East that left two people dead and four others wounded on Friday. The New Orleans Police Department said that 38-year-old Alex Madison was booked on at least one murder charge in connection with a shooting in the 4800 block of Alcee Fortier Boulevard.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Police make arrest in deadly hotel shooting

Ascension Parish building moratorium could be extended again for some developments. Ascension Parish building moratorium could be extended again for some developments. Southeastern student abducted from campus and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody. Updated: 9 hours ago. Massive fight forces lockdown at Central High School. Updated: 9 hours ago. A...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WDSU

NOPD: 6 people shot, 2 dead in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after six men were shot in New Orleans East, Friday. Two died from their injuries. The offense occurred shortly after 2 p.m., in the 4800 block of Alcee Fortier Blvd. There were several scenes in that area, but NOPD officials said they were treating the scenes as one shooting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL-TV

Man killed, woman wounded in pair of Treme shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings, one fatal, that occurred Thursday morning in Treme. Both incidents took place in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street. Police originally located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:45 Thursday morning. She...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
NBC News

Newly released video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel morning of escape

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Treme#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Ems#Nopd Homicide#Crimestoppers
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

NWA Was RIGHT! Louisiana Cop Caught Punching Black Woman In Face For Recording Her Brother’s Arrest

Luluing Cop In Viral Video Punching Black Woman For Video Recording. Another day, another bacon-wrapped boy in blue wantonly abusing his power against a Black body. There is currently a viral video circulating on social media that shows a police officer violently attacking a Black woman by slamming her into a building and punching her in the face repeatedly. A report in Fox8Live details what happened and what lead up to the disturbing footage that you can see below.
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy