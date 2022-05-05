Free Jazz on the Green concerts return to Turner Park this summer

Warmer weather always brings an abundance of outdoor events to the metro, including one beloved Omaha tradition that brings free jazz concerts to Turner Park.

On Thursday, Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) announced the return of Jazz on the Green—a free outdoor concert series that will run every Thursday from July 7 through August 11.

The lawn at Turner Park opens for guests at 5 p.m. each week and blankets and chairs are encouraged. Leashed pets are welcomed at the concerts.

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and pre-show entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m. UNO jazz musicians and local youth bands will offer pre-show performances for some dates.

No tickets are required for the event.

Midtown Crossing-area restaurants will offer drinks and food for dine-in or take-out, ranging from pizza to ice cream. Click here for a full list of offerings.

Beer, wine and champagne are allowed in the park, but hard liquor isn't permitted.

There are two parking garages in Midtown Crossing and parking will be free for Jazz on the Green event days only. The Mutual of Omaha surface lot at 35th and Farnam will also be open to the public for free starting at 5 p.m. on event days.

See a list of the lineup from O-pa below.

July 7

Alexis Arai y sus Caballeros

Gracing the stages of The Voice and American Idol, as well as making it to the semifinals on Tengo Talento Mucho Talento, Omaha’s own Alexis sings with vibrant, cultural flair covering salsa, mariachi, Latin jazz, pop and more.

July 14

Rhythm Collective

Rhythm Collective is an award-winning band, the recipient of multiple Omaha Entertainment Awards. It performs original reggae and calypso tunes, standard island reggae tunes of Bob Marley and Jimmy Cliff’s, as well as American classic rock in reggae and ska styles.

July 21

Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen

British-born Cleary is a Cajun jazz, southern blues and R&B musician based in New Orleans. Cleary has played sideman with and composed music performed by Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal, B.B. King, and John Scofield.

July 28

Shawn Johnson Big Band Experience

The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience, featuring the Emmy award-winning crooner, fuses a big band spirit with an inventive pop and rock and roll music with Sinatra-like jazz vocals.

August 4

Naughty Professor

Naughty Professor is an iconoclastic New Orleans-based jazz-funk sextet whose Snarky Puppy-like horncharged, high-energy live performances have earned them an enthusiastic fan base, critical acclaim, and widespread from the jazz brass world.

August 11

Lakecia Benjamin

Lakecia Benjamin’s electric stage presence and fiery sax work brings the soul and funk up to a fever pitch. She has shared stages with Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, The Roots, Macy Gray, and many others

