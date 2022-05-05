ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Brabus Transformed a Mercedes-AMG G63 Into a Beastly 888 HP Buggy Built for Off-Roading

By Rachel Cormack
 3 days ago
Brabus has called its new desert racer the Crawler , but the high-powered buggy is primed to do way more than crawl.

Built to celebrate the German tuner’s 45th birthday, the offroader is essentially a Mercedes-AMG G63 with everything turned up to 11. Rocking a new exposed body and more power than the average G-Wagen, the Crawler is designed to make mincemeat of any terrain. Oh, except roads; this thing definitely isn’t street legal.

Tipping the scales at 4,553 pounds, the four-wheeler sports a custom tubular chassis made from high-intensity steel. The majority of the Merc’s body panels have been removed and replaced with lighter carbon fiber parts. (For comparison: The Crawler is about half a ton lighter than the original G63.) The buggy has also been equipped with a rear spoiler, a lightbar and huge off-road tires that give it plenty of attitude.

Under the hood, meanwhile, the twin-turbo V-8 has been bored out to 4.5 liters, because why not? Mated to a 9-speed auto gearbox, the mill is now capable of churning out 888 hp and 922 ft lbs of twist. (The torque is electronically capped at 774 ft lbs, though.) Belying its moniker, the Crawler can soar from zero to 62 mph in just 3.4 seconds. Top speed is limited to 100 mph, however, to protect the off-road tires.

With an impressive 20 inches of ground clearance, the Crawler should able to navigate all manner of obstacles. It also features a Brabus suspension with some 6.3 inches of spring travel and four-way adjustable shocks.

Inside the airy cabin you can expect four full-carbon racing seats finished in the same red as the exterior accents, along with a Mercedes steering wheel and display. Naturally, there’s also a GPS-based nav system just in case you get lost in the desert.

Of course, this isn’t the first burly 4×4 Brabus has based on the Mercedes-AMG G63. Just this year, the folks at Bottrop turned the G-Wagen into a 790 hp supertruck known as the 800 Adventure XLP Superblack .

As for the Crawler, it will be limited to just 15 examples, with five delivered each year from 2022 to 2024. As for price, each buggy costs $793,000 (€749,000). That’s one hell of a birthday present, Brabus.

