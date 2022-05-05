Gunther Reveals His Reaction To WWE Changing His Name

The annual WWE Draft gives company officials the chance to switch up the roster, and it also gives talents a chance for a fresh new start on a different brand. Ringside News recently reported that the next WWE Draft is tentatively scheduled for September. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a source noted the WWE Draft could take place in August, right after SummerSlam. However, it could take place in September. The date for the WWE Draft has not been finalized, but the feeling is that it will take place between SummerSlam and the Clash at the Castle show in Cardiff.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO