ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Gunther Reveals His Reaction To WWE Changing His Name

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans have gotten used to WWE changing the names of Superstars, and recently WALTER’s name was changed to Gunther. He’s not the only former Imperium member to undergo a name change as Marcel Barthel was renamed...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Hints That He’s Leaving WWE

Roman Reigns has been one of WWE’s top stars for some time now, but he’s really taken his career to the next level ever since he embraced his Tribal Chief persona. However, there’s no telling how much longer his run at the top could last. On Saturday...
TRENTON, NJ
stillrealtous.com

Several AEW Stars Reportedly Interested In Joining WWE

Over the last few years fans have seen a number of wrestlers part ways with WWE and join AEW, but it seems that we could see some talents jumping from AEW to WWE in the future. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that previously there were AEW talents who were making...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Rumor On Bray Wyatt Never Returning To Wrestling

Bray Wyatt was one of the most popular stars in WWE for years, but his run with the company came to an end last summer when WWE decided to release the former Universal Champion. Wyatt has yet to return to wrestling, and it looks like there’s a possibility that he may end up sitting on the sidelines for good.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcel Barthel
stillrealtous.com

Top NXT Star Reportedly Done With WWE

There are a number of free agents currently in the wrestling world and it looks like you can add another name to the list as Fightful Select reports that Candice LeRae is done with WWE. According to the report Candice LeRae’s deal was up in the spring and there was...
NFL
stillrealtous.com

Former AEW Star Breaks Silence On Departure From The Company

Recently fans have been seeing a number of AEW stars part ways with All Elite Wrestling, and it was reported that Dark Order member Stu Grayson’s contract expired on April 30th. The two sides reportedly could not come to terms on a new deal, but Grayson wished everyone in AEW luck when he posted the following on Twitter:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

IMPACT Wrestling Star Announces Departure From The Company

Willie Mack is no longer with IMPACT Wrestling. Willie Mack took to social media to announce that his deal with IMPACT Wrestling has expired and last night’s episode of IMPACT on AXS TV would be his last after he declined the latest contract offer from the company. “After last...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Imperium#Smackdown
stillrealtous.com

Former NXT Star Confirms They Turned Down New WWE Contract

Fans have seen a number of talents part ways with WWE and last week 10 talents were released from NXT. Malcolm Bivens happened to be one the talents who was let go, and he addressed the release during a recent comedy show. The former NXT star confirmed that he was...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Fan Jumps Over Barricade To Get Picture With Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has been one of the most talked about stars in wrestling for months now and he’s been on a roll ever since he made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38 last month. After Friday Night SmackDown went off the air this week Cody Rhodes faced off against Seth Rollins in a dark match that saw Rhodes pick up the win. When the match was finished Cody decided to take some photos with fans at ringside and one overzealous young fan crossed the barricade to get close to Cody.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Bray Wyatt’s WWE Salary Revealed

For years Windham Rotunda, formerly known as Bray Wyatt, was one of the most popular stars in WWE. There’s no denying that he captivated his fans. Rotunda managed to become one of the top stars in the company during his run with WWE, and it seems that he was well compensated for his work.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage Details On Plans For The Next WWE Draft

The annual WWE Draft gives company officials the chance to switch up the roster, and it also gives talents a chance for a fresh new start on a different brand. Ringside News recently reported that the next WWE Draft is tentatively scheduled for September. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a source noted the WWE Draft could take place in August, right after SummerSlam. However, it could take place in September. The date for the WWE Draft has not been finalized, but the feeling is that it will take place between SummerSlam and the Clash at the Castle show in Cardiff.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White: Tony Ferguson 'looked damn good' at UFC 274 – until vicious KO by Michael Chandler

PHOENIX – UFC president Dana White was impressed with Tony Ferguson despite his brutal knockout loss at UFC 274. Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) got off to a good start in his featured lightweight bout against Michael Chandler on Saturday at Footprint Center, dropping the former title challenger early. But just 17 seconds into Round 2, Ferguson was caught by a perfectly timed front kick that knocked him out cold.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

New Champion Crowned At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Last month at WrestleMania fans saw Charlotte Flair defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey, and it was Charlotte who ended up walking out with the gold. On Sunday night Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title once again at WrestleMania Backlash in an “I...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy