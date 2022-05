Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder called for a sub and hobbled off the court to the locker room early in Sunday’s 111-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. With under six minutes to go in the first quarter in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, Crowder was attempting to pass the ball when he went down with an apparent right leg injury after making contact with Mavs guard Luka Doncic.

