ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Kendall Simmons Blasts Two Home Runs

By Alex Carr
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zDrSl_0fU5NtTI00

The Philadelphia Phillies' exciting infield prospect put his power on display on Wednesday Night

View the original article to see embedded media.

Only three of the Philadelphia Phillies four Minor League affiliates were able to squeeze in games on Wednesday, as the Reading Phillies tackled weather problems, only to be rained out.

But the Phillies other farmhands saw some promising results, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: SS Bryson Stott - 2-for-4, R

Stott has started out well with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. He's currently hitting .290 on the season alongside an .840 OPS through his first eight games.

It remains concerning that Stott's trademark plate discipline, which he carried with him through every minor league level, all but evaporated in the majors, and hasn't exactly exhibited encouraging signs of returning. Stott has struck out nine times and walked just twice in his return to the minors.

There's no doubt that his eye will return to normal, but for now, it is a tad worrying.

Double-A: PPD

High-A: RHP Victor Vargas - 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

While he's been a bit more hittable than his surface stats suggest, Victor Vargas has gotten off to an excellent start to the 2022 season.

The 21 year-old boasts a 2.84 ERA across his first four starts, but his WHIP is up to a 1.32, and opposing batters are hitting .250 off of him. Still, it's an improvement from Vargas' stint in High-A last year, where he posted a whopping 10.47 ERA across eight starts after a promising stint in Clearwater.

Single-A: INF Kendall Simmons - 3-for-5, 2 HR, 2B, 3 R, 4 RBI, K

It was a night to remember for Kendall Simmons, who walloped two home runs and a double in Clearwater's 12-9 victory over Dunedin.

Simmons has always been an exciting prospect. His exit velocities are among the more impressive in the Phillies' system, and he carries a decent glove at multiple infield positions. His swing-and-miss and pitch selection concerns remain, but when he gets ahold of one, it goes very, very far.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Syracuse Mets: L 3-5

Notable Performances:

1B Darick Hall - 1-for-4, RBI, K

C Austin Wynns - 1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Portland Sea Dogs: PPD

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: W 5-0

Notable Performances:

LHP Erubiel Armenta - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

INF Casey Martin - 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, 2 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays - W 12-9

Notable Performances:

INF Jamari Baylor - 2-for-5, HR, 3B, R, 5 RBI

OF Wilfredo Flores - 2-for-6, R, K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter !

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Red Sox offer lifeline to former All-Star pitcher with minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox have come to terms with veteran pitcher Carlos Martinez on a minor league contract deal, as per the team’s transaction wire. Martinez is slated to join Worcester Red Sox, which serves as the organization’s Triple-A team. The two-time All-Star is already listed on Worcester’s roster, although it is currently up in the air as to when he will make his debut with the team.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Prospects: Ceddanne Rafaela is MiLB Hitter of the Month

Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela is MiLB’s ‘Hitter of the Month’. How many times have I said it now? Ceddanne Chipper Nicasio Marte Rafaela. Stud. The Boston Red Sox have a lot of exciting prospects. Are any of them more electric than Ceddanne Rafaela though? He’s trying to make that an easy answer for everyone, as he was named the Minor League April Hitter of the Month.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Bryce Harper had message for Phillies after brutal collapse

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered as brutal of a loss as possible Thursday against the New York Mets, and Bryce Harper saw fit to rally his team after the collapse. The Phillies gave up seven runs in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 8-7 loss to the Mets, which prompted Harper to call a players-only meeting after the game. Phillies players said Harper’s words lasted less than a minute, but were to the point.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott recalled, starting for Phillies on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Didi Gregorius was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a knee ailment. As a result, Stott has been recalled from Triple-A to the MLB roster. On Saturday, he's getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Simmons
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Bryson Stott
The Spun

Photos: Meet Joel Embiid's Longtime Supermodel Girlfriend

Game 4 of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat second round playoff series is set to tip off later tonight. Joel Embiid returned to the Sixers lineup in Game 3. Embiid, who's battling a facial injury and a thumb injury, was clearly not at 100 percent, but his presence on the court was massive. Philadelphia topped Miami in Game 3 to cut the series to a 2-1 deficit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Andres Gimenez sitting for Cleveland Saturday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gimenez is being replaced at second base by Owen Miller versus Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman. In 66 plate appearances this season, Gimenez has a .344 batting average with an...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Phillies’ Bryce Harper’s wholesome message after hitting Mother’s Day home run off Max Scherzer

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are squaring off for a Mother’s Day showdown on Sunday, and Phillies star Bryce Harper got things off to a hot start in the first inning. Up against one of MLB’s best pitchers in Max Scherzer, Harper won the battle by crushing a towering solo shot into the seats in right field. After trotting the bases, Harper ran up to the camera in front of the dugout and had a message for his mother saying, “Love you, mom!”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
558
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy