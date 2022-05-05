ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Nike Dunk Low ‘Championship Court Purple’ Launched Today

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00T4pD_0fU5NnQA00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The latest Nike Dunk Low “Championship Court Purple” style was one of the most anticipated releases today and as expected, the sneaker sold out quickly. For fans who are still interested in picking up a pair, the secondary marketplace is the place to go.

On StockX, for instance, the “Championship Court Purple” colorway of the popular basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe is reselling at the time of publication for an average price of $210. The lowest asking price of the shoe is $184 for a men’s size 8 and a high bid of $225 for a men’s size 6.5.

The Nike Dunk Low “Championship Court Purple” dons a white-based leather upper and is coupled with vibrant purple overlay panels including on the side’s Swoosh branding. The simple execution continues with white shoelaces and midsole before breaking up the look with a purple outsole.

“Now, the college hoops OG returns covered in crisp material overlays with heritage-inspired color blocking. Modern footwear technology brings the design’s comfort into the 21st century, while a bold combination of Court Purple and White gives these colors a classic feeling — one inspired by the title hopes of an 80’s team,” Nike wrote for the product description of the style.

The shoe was released via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET today and came with a $100 price tag.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Boosts Chic Midi Dress With Sharp Sneakers With Ben Affleck for Shopping Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez boosted an elegant look with a sporty touch for a daytime date with Ben Affleck. While in Santa Monica, Calif., at the Brentwood Country Mart, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a chic black dress. The midi-length number featured wide draped sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. Giving the gauzy piece an added silhouette was a black leather belt. Lopez completed her ensemble with tinted aviator sunglasses, gold necklaces and a chain bracelet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Gets Comfy for Easter Party With a Friend in Black Top & Jeans Alongside Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. Instead of sporting a pastel look for the Wade family’s Easter celebration on Sunday, Zaya Wade went for a casual outfit with a dark color palette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) The daughter of Dwyane Wade, who has become known for modeling colorful looks regularly on her Instagram page, donned a baggy black button-up shirt with short sleeves and a collar paired with loose-fitting jeans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) Taking to Instagram, she wrote alongside some snaps, “I’ve had the...
BASKETBALL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 Mid “I Got Next”

With more than half the year left, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to push Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design’s 40th anniversary forward. Recently, the silhouette joined the “I Got Next” collection. Inspired by the very game that informed the Air Force 1‘s existence, the newly-surfaced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Kenny Moore
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan's Shoe Brand To Release New Shoe Based On Dwayne Johnson's Iconic Old Picture, Will Have A Small Fanny Pack On The Collar

Michael Jordan and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are two of the most iconic names in the history of sports and entertainment. The two men are arguably the greatest to ever do it in basketball and wrestling respectively, and have managed to turn that success into seriously amazing careers after their playing days have ended.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Chrome" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the most beloved Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 6. This is for good reason as it is the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. This is one of those shoes that continues to get dope new colorways, and in 2022, Jordan Brand is certainly giving it a ton of support, as they should. It's one of those models that will stand the test of time, and fans will forever cop new models if they are readily available.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air More Uptempo Shoots For A “Royal” Colorway

Black and Red is closely tied to Black and Royal much in part due to the original colorways of the Air Jordan 1. The Air More Uptempo shares that connection due to Scottie Pippen’s time with the Bulls alongside Michael Jordan, so maybe that’s why this new colorway of the Air More Uptempo looks very natural.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoe#Nike Air Max#Og#Court Purple#Snkrs
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Bleached Coral”

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG hasn’t been permanently introduced into the brand’s lineup of products, favoring scarce, special appearances from time to time. With the upcoming “Bleached Coral,” “Grey Fog,” “White” and “Black”-colored ensemble, however, it seems Team Jumpman is trying to offer the original trim of the short Air Jordan away from high-profile, limited collaborations.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Nike and RTFKT Studio's first digital sneakers remix the Dunk

A couple of months ago, Nike acquired metaverse sneaker creator RTFKT Studios and planted the seed for a new frontier of digital sneakers. That fruit is now ripe for the picking, as the first of the Swoosh’s Ethereum-based kicks have finally been unveiled. Digital drip — RTFKT took to...
APPAREL
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Runway-Worthy Walk in Extreme Cutout Top & Tricky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony strutted her way onto Instagram feeds on Friday in sleek style. The TV personality shared a video of herself delivering a runway-worthy walk while blowing a kiss to a soundtrack. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) Anthony’s outfit was full of statement pieces, including a black extreme-cutout crop top. The peekaboo moment was a surprising one, leaning slightly grunge and distressed. The top had...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Supreme and Nike’s Air Zoom Flight 95 Collection Is Dropping Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Supreme has tapped longtime partner Nike for its latest sneaker collaboration. After previewing its forthcoming Shox Ride 2 collab in February, the legendary streetwear brand has announced on Instagram yesterday that it has joined forces with the sportswear brand for spring ’22 to deliver the Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 collection before week’s end. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) The collaborative sneaker is offered in three...
APPAREL
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Upgrades Canadian Tuxedo With Green Pointy Pumps for ‘Ellen DeGeneres’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Michelle Obama was casually chic as she appeared yesterday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The former first lady kicked back with Ellen DeGeneres for one of their final times together as the sensational talk show wraps up its final season. The duo caught up on life and chatted about her daughters Malia and Sasha Obama moving into adulthood, Barack Obama’s Presidential Center and the moment DeGeneres received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.  View...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Does Date Night in a "Fiery" Red $40 Corset

Simone Biles is continuing her high fashion streak as her wedding to Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens quickly approaches. The Olympic champion, who has already secured her wedding dresses at Galia Lahav, stepped out for date night with Owens sporting a casual-but-chic look. Biles's outfit centered on a red strapless corset from White Fox Boutique, which currently retails for $40. She then opted for a pair of acid-wash skinny jeans and Bottega Veneta's red stretch sandals that come in a square-toe silhouette and have a 3.5-inch high heel. To round out her Bottega moment, Biles carried the brand's chain cassette leather padded bag in the same fiery colorway. Adding to the hardware was Biles's silver jewelry, including a stack of bracelets, hoop earrings, and two treasures that symbolize her love for Owens: her oval-shaped diamond engagement ring and a necklace with a cursive "J" pendant.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC News

Lizzo launches Yitty, a new body-positive shapewear line

Lizzo is known for making fans feel "Good as Hell" with her music, and now she is doing the same with the debut of her Yitty shapewear line. "This is a dream 5 years in the making" the Grammy Award-winning superstar wrote on Instagram about her latest, recently launched venture.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The Adidas Yeezy 450 ‘Sulfur’ Is Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 450 is coming soon. After images and early release info of the latest style initially surfaced on social media in January, the German sportswear giant announced on its Yeezy release calendar that the Adidas Yeezy 450 “Sulfur” will hit shelves before week’s end. The Adidas Yeezy 450 “Sulfur” style features a vibrant yellow color scheme predominantly on the breathable Primeknit upper and is coupled with matching...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Commands Courtroom Attention in Pristine White Suit & Metallic Heels for Kardashian-Jenner Trial

Click here to read the full article. Blac Chyna is currently spending her days in Los Angeles Superior Court with the Kardashian-Jenners as a result of her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the famous family. While the model and socialite is no doubt dealing with a very tense trial, she’s doing so in impeccable style. This is a high-profile trial, after all. The walk to the courthouse might as well be a red carpet, paparazzi included. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Larry (@hollylarry_) Yesterday, Blac Chyna arrived at the L.A. courthouse wearing an all-white suit and carrying a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

This is What a Nike x Birkenstock Collaboration Could Look Like

For those wondering what a x Birkenstock collaboration could look like, Italian graphic designer Davide Perella has put together his take on the team-up. Taking to Instagram, Perella shared an image of a Swoosh-marked Boston clog for curious footwear fans. The fictional collaboration features a smooth black leather upper accented...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

118K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy