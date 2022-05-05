Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Greg Abbott in Texas, According to Polls
Any Democratic candidate would face an uphill battle, as Texas has been led by a Republican governor since...www.newsweek.com
Any Democratic candidate would face an uphill battle, as Texas has been led by a Republican governor since...www.newsweek.com
vote Abbott we have already seen what voting a weak minded person into office dose for people keep the uneducated weak minded out of Texas
Slim to none. Even though there individuals who disagree with many of Abbott’s actions, many more who are informed—including some of those who disagree with Abbott—find O’Rourke’s policies and past actions to be even more disagreeable.
I'll just say what every person in America should be thinking, YOU HAVE GOT TO HAVE SERIOUS MENTAL ILLNESS ISSUES TO VOTE DEMOCRAT!!!!
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 975