Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Greg Abbott in Texas, According to Polls

By Jason Lemon
 3 days ago
Any Democratic candidate would face an uphill battle, as Texas has been led by a Republican governor since...

Amanda
3d ago

vote Abbott we have already seen what voting a weak minded person into office dose for people keep the uneducated weak minded out of Texas

Reply(161)
377
austinite
3d ago

Slim to none. Even though there individuals who disagree with many of Abbott’s actions, many more who are informed—including some of those who disagree with Abbott—find O’Rourke’s policies and past actions to be even more disagreeable.

Reply(22)
241
David Barber
3d ago

I'll just say what every person in America should be thinking, YOU HAVE GOT TO HAVE SERIOUS MENTAL ILLNESS ISSUES TO VOTE DEMOCRAT!!!!

Reply(19)
290
