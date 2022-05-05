ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brazil’s President Fires Back at Leonardo DiCaprio: He ‘Better Keep His Mouth Shut’ About the Amazon

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired back at Leonardo DiCaprio after the Oscar winner used social media to stress the importance of the Amazon rainforest on the environment. DiCaprio has been urging Brazilians to register to vote in the upcoming election in an effort to help save the Amazon, which has been severely affected by deforestation during Bolsonaro’s presidency. CNN reported in April that that the Amazon rainforest hit a new record for deforestation in 2022.

“Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change,” DiCaprio wrote on social media. “What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet.”

Speaking at Brazil’s Alvorada Palace on May 3, Bolsonaro said (via CNN ), “Now, DiCaprio has to know that it was the very president of the World Trade Organization who said that without Brazilian agribusiness, the world would be hungry. So, DiCaprio better keep his mouth shut instead of talking nonsense.”

Bolsonaro originally replied to DiCaprio on Twitter, writing in a response to the actor, “Thanks for your support, Leo! It’s really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections. Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or be ruled by crooks who serve special foreign interests. Good job in ‘The Revenant.'”

DiCaprio is well known for being a climate activist and runs The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which “supports projects around the world that build climate resiliency, protect vulnerable wildlife and restore balance to threatened ecosystems and communities.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Elon Musk Denies Devin Nunes’ Claim That Donald Trump ‘Encouraged’ Tesla CEO to Buy Twitter

Click here to read the full article. Devin Nunes, the former congressman who is now CEO of Donald Trump’s social-media rival to Twitter, claimed that his new boss “encouraged” tech mogul Elon Musk to acquire Twitter, to “take on these tech tyrants.” Musk says that’s false. “I’ve had no communication, directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social,” Musk tweeted Friday, replying to a New York Post article about Nunes’ claims. In an appearance Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co,” Nunes said, “President Trump, basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said...
POTUS
Variety

Mickey Gilley, Country Star Whose Texas Club Was Backdrop for ‘Urban Cowboy,’ Dies at 86

Click here to read the full article. Mickey Gilley, the country singer-songwriter who crossed over into mainstream pop culture after his club was featured as the backdrop of 1980’s “Urban Cowboy,” died in Branson, Mo. on Saturday. He was 86 years old. News of Gilley’s death was confirmed by his management at 117 Entertainment Group. The musician had recently completed a road tour, performing in ten shows through April. “He passed peacefully with his family and close friends by his side,” according to a statement by his representation. Credited with popularizing the Urban Cowboy movement, Gilley’s music, including hit songs like “Stand...
BRANSON, MO
Variety

Comedy Club Veteran Reflects on Gabriel Iglesias Making It Big

Click here to read the full article. Sean Sullivan was the general manager of Pasadena, California’s famed Ice House Comedy Club for 22 years, during which time he witnessed the rise of Gabriel Iglesias, alongside so many other comics who were regulars on the Ice House stage. Now the director of operations for the Improv, Sullivan recalls his long friendship with Iglesias, and what it meant to see him graduate to the biggest stages in the world. “I think it was through a mutual friend that I first met him. We had gone to a lunch together at the Santa Anita...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Amazon Rainforest#Brazilians#Cnn
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Kim Kardashian Wore Second Marilyn Monroe Dress After Met Gala, This One From 1962 Golden Globes

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian broke the internet once again at the 2022 Met Gala, where she wore the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe had donned while singing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962. But that wasn’t the only Monroe-inspired surprise that Kardashian had up her sleeve. The television personality revealed on Instagram on Friday that she changed after the Met Gala into a second gown worn by Monroe. Kardashian put on Monroe’s dress from the 1962 Golden Globes and even had the statue in hand that Monroe won that night. “To top...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Kang Soo-yeon, Veteran Korean Actor, Dies at 55

Click here to read the full article. Kang Soo-youn, a Korean actor who was a star of 1980s and 1990s film and TV, died on Saturday. She was 55. She was admitted to hospital in Seoul on Thursday after reportedly suffering a heart attack and being found unconscious. She died in hospital after a cerebral hemorrhage. Kang was a child star from the 1970s and appeared in multiple films and TV shows in the pre-modern era. After such a busy start, Kang was ready for a new direction in her career by her twenties. She received it, age 21, when she earned the...
WORLD
Variety

Patrick Stewart on Playing Charles Xavier Again in ‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘I Was a Little Unsure at First’

Click here to read the full article. Ever since Patrick Stewart’s singular voice rang out in the Super Bowl trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” fans have eagerly awaited the return — really, the resurrection — of Professor Charles Xavier, the role Stewart played seven times over 17 years as part of 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men” movie franchise. In 2017’s “Logan,” Stewart seemingly said goodbye to Prof. X — quite literally, since the character dies. And when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019, that appeared to be final nail in Stewart’s tenure in the role, given that...
MOVIES
Variety

Mike Hagerty, ‘Friends’ and ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Character Actor, Dies at 67

Click here to read the full article. Mike Hagerty, the prolific character actor who recently starred in HBO’s critically acclaimed dramedy “Somebody Somewhere,” died Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 67. Bridget Everett, who played Hagerty’s on-screen daughter in “Somebody Somewhere,” shared the news via her Instagram on Friday.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Bridget Everett (@bridgeteverett) A veteran character actor with over 100 credits in various television shows and movies, Hagerty was also known for his recurring role in the hit NBC sitcom “Friends,” where he played Mr. Treeger, the superintendent of the apartment complex that the majority of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Ludacris Receives Bachelor’s Degree in Music Management From Georgia State University

Click here to read the full article. Ludacris was given an honorary degree on Wednesday by Georgia State University during commencement exercises at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA on May 4. The Bachelor of Science in Music Management was bestowed upon the noted rapper, actor and entrepreneur, whose real name is Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, though the Grammy winner could easily teach an entire curriculum on the music business, considering his track record and still flourishing career. Ludacris attended Georgia State in the 1990s before signing a record deal that would launch his career in hip-hop. “My time on campus sharpened my...
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Mickey Gilley Was a Consummate Musician Who Sparked 1980s ‘Urban Cowboy’ Craze (Appreciation)

Click here to read the full article. Looking back on the life of Mickey Gilley, who died May 7 in Branson, Mo., at the age of 86, one must consider the musician and the country music era that he helped to define. The singer-pianist was a versatile stylist, an outstanding instrumentalist and one of country music’s most prolific hitmakers. He notched his first No. 1 country single, a version of George Morgan’s “Room Full of Roses,” in 1974 on Playboy Records. Another six Gilley chart-toppers followed on the label, and 10 more singles reached the pinnacle of the country chart during...
BRANSON, MO
Variety

Sony Music Paid Universal $125 Million for Its Stake in Alamo Records

Click here to read the full article. Universal Music’s share of Todd Moscowitz’s Alamo Records was acquired by Sony Music Entertainment for around $125 million, with a total purchase of between $188 million and $225 million, according to Universal’s recent earnings report and an educated estimate by Music Business Worldwide published Thursday. The company, which was founded as a joint venture with Universal Music Group by the former 300, Warner Music and Def Jam exec in 2016, has been on a hot streak in recent years with Blackbear, Lil Durk and Rod Wave. Sources told Variety at the time that there...
MUSIC
Variety

How ‘Halo’s’ Crew Built a Library of Sounds To Bring X-Box Game to Life

Click here to read the full article. Supervising sound editor Jane Tattersall, sound designer Brennan Mercer and rerecording mixers Matthew Chan and Lou Solakofski knew the stakes were high for Paramount+ series “Halo,” based on the wildly popular Xbox video game, which for years had been trying to make the leap to movie theaters. “There was enormous pressure,” says Tattersall of the series, which is in the middle of its nine-episode first-season run on the streamer. Also head of sound for Toronto’s Formosa Group, which was responsible for post-production sound work on the show, Tattersall says producer Sheila Hockin had told...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Tim Robinson’s beloved sketch comedy show “I Think You Should Leave” has been renewed for Season 3 at Netflix, Variety has learned exclusively. Cast member Sam Richardson told Variety that the team was in the process of writing the third season in early March. It is unclear when Season 3 will debut, as well as how many episodes it will contain. If one thing’s for sure, there will be more memes (and hopefully more hot dogs). “I’m not sure when they’ll start filming,” said Richardson, who appeared in both seasons of the Netflix show. “But there...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy