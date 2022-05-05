Frank Grillo Set to Star in Brad Anderson Feature Film ‘The Dagon’

Click here to read the full article.

Frank Grillo will fight a group of “terrifying, deadly creatures” in upcoming feature “The Dagon.”

Brad Anderson (“The Machinist”) is set to direct the thriller, working from an original screenplay by Peter Mattei (“Outsiders”).

In “The Dagon,” Grillo (“Kingdom”) will play Jack, a father who lives an isolated rural life alongside his family. “When his eldest daughter comes of age, the family must confront the Dagon – the terrifying, deadly creatures that surround them every night,” reads the logline.

The film is set to start production in the Pacific Northwest in fall 2022.

Neal Edelstein (“Mulholland Drive”) and Mike Macari (“The Ring”) will produce. They previously worked with Anderson on “Fractured.”

Independent Entertainment are repping the film, which will launch sales in Cannes this month. Independent are co-repping North American rights with CAA.

“Frank Grillo is one of the most compelling and dynamic actors out there and I have been wanting to work with him for ages,” said Anderson. “‘The Dagon’ is tailor made for his huge talents and I couldn’t be happier to have him on board.”

“Collaborating with Neal and Mike on our film ‘Fractured’ was one of my most exciting creative experiences and I’m thrilled to be doing it again. These days especially I think we need more movies like ‘The Dagon’ – elevated dark stories that can transport you, horrify you, move you and, like all great fairy tales, work as both cautionary tales and beacons of hope.”

Edelstein and Macari said: “‘The Dagon’ is the movie we’ve been looking to find and make for years. Reuniting with Brad and having Frank play the lead gives us the opportunity to make the best version of this riveting thriller.”

Marc Hofstatter, head of acquisitions for Independent Entertainment added: “‘The Dagon’ is one of those rare scripts that delivers a story and characters you completely invest in, only to totally pull the rug from under you. In Frank Grillo the team have found the perfect man for our empathetic but enigmatic lead, and Brad Anderson has consistently delivered outstanding work in this genre and beyond. We couldn’t be more excited to introduce his vision for ‘The Dagon’ to our buyers.”