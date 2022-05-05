ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
adidas and Jeremy Scott Revive Their Iconic JS Wings Sneakers in Two Versatile Colorways

By Samantha Peters
Footwear News

 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Following the debut of their JS Money Wings kicks last fall, adidas and Jeremy Scott have teamed up once again for two fresh takes on their popular sneaker collaboration.

Like its predecessor, the latest JS Wings iteration revamps adidas’ classic Forum shoe but has a much simpler aesthetic, offered in two neutral colorways (as its name suggests, the “Money” version was decked out in a white and green dollar bill print). Called the “JS Wings 4.0,” the updated high-tops are dressed in smooth leather and feature the Moschino designer’s signature wing attachment at the heel. For subtle flair, Trefoil logos adorn the inside of the tongue while illustrations of Scott’s face detail its interior. One pair is done in all-white with winged details outlined in black, while the other pair is offered in all-black with just a hint of white peeking through on the Trefoil tongue accent.

Available in both kids and adult sizes, the styles are currently available to shop via the Confirmed app and at select retailers.

adidas and Jeremy Scott have a storied partnership. The duo premiered its first collaborative work, the Forum Money 1.0, in  2003 as an homage to the Forum’s original $100 price tag in 1984. Both parties decided to formally end their partnership in 2015 , but wound up reuniting with the release of their JS Money Wings silhouette and later a range of offerings, including the Forum Wings 4.0 and plush teddy bear-accented Adilette slides.

Since all past adidas x Jeremy Scott drops have sold out almost instantly, we suggest grabbing a pair of the JS Wings 4.0 now. They’re yours for the taking, below.

adidas JS Wings 4.0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BaR0V_0fU5NLtw00

Buy:
adidas JS Wings 4.0
$180

adidas JS Wings 4.0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZJ1W_0fU5NLtw00

Buy:
adidas JS Wings 4.0
$180

adidas JS Wings 4.0 Kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xf8mF_0fU5NLtw00

Buy:
adidas JS Wings 4.0 Kids
$90

adidas JS Wings 4.0 Kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSOsZ_0fU5NLtw00

Buy:
adidas JS Wings 4.0 Kids
$90

Footwear News

Footwear News

