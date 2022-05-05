ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normani Inks Publishing Deal With Hipgnosis, Promises New Music Soon

By Jem Aswad
 3 days ago
R&B star and former Fifth Harmony member Normani has inked a global publishing deal with Hipgnosis Songs Group — but the most eye-grabbing news in the announcement comes toward the end: “Normani has confirmed new music and a larger body of work is on the way.”

Fans have been impatiently awaiting new material from the singer for years, and the announcement of a publishing deal often means (although does not guarantee) that its release is relatively imminent. She was named Collaborator of the Year at Variety ‘s Hitmakers event in December.

The deal includes all of the future works by Normani, a six-time BMI Award winning songwriter. She has racked up several multi-platinum hits, including “Love Lies” [feat. Khalid], “Dancing With a Stranger,” alongside Sam Smith, “Motivation,” and “Diamonds” from the soundtrack “Birds of Prey: The Album” with Megan Thee Stallion.

She started off 2021 with the Starrah co-penned single “Wild Side” [feat. Cardi B], which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart.

“I’m proud to have partnered with the team at Hipgnosis and take my catalogue to new and exciting places,” Normani said of the deal. “I’m excited to embark on this new chapter with them.”

Her manager, Brandon Silverstein, CEO & Founder of S10 Entertainment, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with forward thinking partners like Hipgnosis and look forward to working with Merck/Casey and their team to fully support Normani’s vision and invest in the long term success of her art.”

“At 25 years of age Normani has been having gold and platinum records for almost a decade and yet she’s barely getting started. From ‘Love Lies’ to ‘Dancing With a Stranger’ we have admired her from afar and we are now delighted to welcome both Normani and her manager Brandon Silverstein to the Hipgnosis family. Together with our very own Casey Robison they are a special combination,” said Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis.

Suki Waterhouse on Her Debut Album, Touring With Father John Misty and Starring in ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

Rachel McAdams on Dr. Christine Palmer’s Life Since ‘Doctor Strange’ and Why Returning to Marvel Felt ‘Great’

Rapper Dumbfoundead Launches Production Company Focused on Asian American Artists (EXCLUSIVE)

Michelle Pfeiffer Headlines ‘Wild Four O’Clocks’ By ‘The Batman’ Writer Peter Craig

Drake Producer Noah ’40’ Shebib Returns to His Roots in ‘Toronto Rising — 40’s Very Own’ Mini-Documentary

Mickey Gilley, Country Star Whose Texas Club Was Backdrop for ‘Urban Cowboy,’ Dies at 86

Kang Soo-yeon, Veteran Korean Actor, Dies at 55

Fred Savage Fired From Directing and Producing ‘The Wonder Years’ After Inappropriate Conduct Investigation

