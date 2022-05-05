ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicky White's Friends Call Her a 'Scapegoat' for Casey White's Jail Break

By Matthew Impelli
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I don't think anyone else was involved in it because it is such an intricate plan and she pulled it off," Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton...

Comments

El 1Devil Cat North
1d ago

No, she is her own scapegoat in whatever reality of her own she didn't want to deal with in life.



Paulette Thompson
1d ago

I don't know why officer let them out of the Sally Port When they knew it was two Officer's Escort That don't make sense



AL.com

Alabama escapee Casey White’s half-brother vanished nearly 5 years ago

The Lawrence County sheriff said a Lawrence County man missing since 2017 is the half-brother of Lauderdale County escapee Casey White. Sheriff Max Sanders said Steven Patrick White, 47, of 11295 Alabama 101 in Town Creek was last seen at his residence on Oct. 27, 2017. “We occasionally get a...
WAAY-TV

New video shows Casey White, Vicky White driving to site where they abandoned vehicle

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance footage showing the escape of Vicky White and Casey White. The latest video shows them about 9:49 a.m. in a sheriff’s office vehicle driving through the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway. They left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:41 a.m. That’s when Vicky White said she was taking Casey White for a court proceeding. That’s been determined to be a lie.
The Independent

Parents of woman ‘left to rot away on sofa for 12 years’ charged with murder

The parents of a Louisiana woman who was allegedly left to “rot away” on their sofa in her own waste for up to 12 years have been charged with second-degree murder. Clay and Sheila Fletcher were arrested and indicted on Monday, four months after their 36-year-old daughter Lacey’s emaciated body was found fused to the couch at their home in the town of Slaughter.Lacey was semi-naked and sitting upright in a sunken crevice in the sofa when she was found by a police officer, District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla said.She weighed just 96 pounds (43 kgs) and was covered in urine,...
WAAY-TV

Mother of missing Lauderdale Co. corrections officer describes last morning together

Only on WAAY 31, the mother of missing Lauderdale County corrections officer describes her last morning with Vicky White. Pat Davis said her daughter had been staying with her for five weeks, ever since her daughter sold her home. She didn't notice anything different about Vicky leading up to her disappearance.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
