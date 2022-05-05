Vicky White's Friends Call Her a 'Scapegoat' for Casey White's Jail Break
"I don't think anyone else was involved in it because it is such an intricate plan and she pulled it off," Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton...www.newsweek.com
"I don't think anyone else was involved in it because it is such an intricate plan and she pulled it off," Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton...www.newsweek.com
No, she is her own scapegoat in whatever reality of her own she didn't want to deal with in life.
I don't know why officer let them out of the Sally Port When they knew it was two Officer's Escort That don't make sense
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 5