Report: NBA Legend Magic Johnson Joins Bid to Buy NFL Team

The Hall of Famer has reportedly joined a bid to purchase the team alongside 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

Magic Johnson has joined a bid to purchase the Broncos, according to Sportico .

The NBA legend is reportedly joining a group led by 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

Denver was put up for sale in February by the Pat Bowlen Trust. Bowlen bought the franchise in 1984, and he owned the team until his death in 2019. The Broncos could be sold for as much as $4 billion, per Sportico .

Johnson has plenty of experience in owning professional sports teams. He was one of the investors who purchased the Dodgers in 2012, and he is also the co-owner of the WNBA’s Sparks and MLS’s Los Angeles Football Club.

The Broncos will look to snap a six-year playoff drought in 2022 after finishing last in the AFC.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Denver Broncos coverage, go to Mile High Huddle