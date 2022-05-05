ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado ranks as one of worst states for mental health in country, data shows

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: KatarzynaBialasiewicz (iStock).

Non-profit organization Mental Health America has published their ranking of the 50 American states, plus DC, in terms of mental health. Colorado ranked poorly overall and the worst in one major category.

The state received the worst ranking nationwide when it came to overall adult mental health. Considering seven metrics, the organization indicated that the gap between Colorado's need for care and access to care for adults is the worst in the country. This portion of the analysis considered a variety of factors, such as prevalence of mental illness, access to insurance and care, and prevalence of substance abuse.

The top ranking state in terms of adult mental health was New Jersey.

When it came to Colorado's youth, the state's overall mental health ranking was notably higher – 13th overall. This analysis was based on a different set of criteria, including frequency of depressive episodes, emotional disturbance, and whether or not insurance covers mental health. In terms of youth, Pennsylvania ranked first and Nevada ranked 51st.

The organization also ranked each state based on the overall prevalence of mental illness, with Colorado ranking 45th. With so much mental illness present in the Centennial State and the high demand for care this brings with it, a clearer picture is painted of how Colorado ended up at the bottom of the overall 'adult mental health' rank.

The organization also gave each state a rank based on access to care, with Colorado ranking 21st, while Vermont ranked 1st and Texas ranked last.

Across all categories, with metrics related to both adults and children considered, Colorado ranked 37th when it came to how the state fares in terms of prevalence of illness and access to care for all residents, regardless of age. Massachusetts ranked first for overall mental health and Nevada ranked last.

See all rankings and methodology here.

Popular reservoir temporarily closed to recreation in Colorado

Gross Reservoir, located in Boulder County, will be fully closed to recreation for two to three weeks in May to allow for extensive construction in the area. The closure will begin on May 9 and is expected to last until May 20. This should allow for the destination to reopen in time for the start of boating season on May 27, according to a release from Denver Water.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
3 Colorado murders that made national headlines

The Problem Solvers have been working to highlight cold cases in Colorado. There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
