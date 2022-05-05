Colorado ranks as one of worst states for mental health in country, data shows

Photo Credit: KatarzynaBialasiewicz (iStock).

Non-profit organization Mental Health America has published their ranking of the 50 American states, plus DC, in terms of mental health. Colorado ranked poorly overall and the worst in one major category.

The state received the worst ranking nationwide when it came to overall adult mental health. Considering seven metrics, the organization indicated that the gap between Colorado's need for care and access to care for adults is the worst in the country. This portion of the analysis considered a variety of factors, such as prevalence of mental illness, access to insurance and care, and prevalence of substance abuse.

The top ranking state in terms of adult mental health was New Jersey.

When it came to Colorado's youth, the state's overall mental health ranking was notably higher – 13th overall. This analysis was based on a different set of criteria, including frequency of depressive episodes, emotional disturbance, and whether or not insurance covers mental health. In terms of youth, Pennsylvania ranked first and Nevada ranked 51st.

The organization also ranked each state based on the overall prevalence of mental illness, with Colorado ranking 45th. With so much mental illness present in the Centennial State and the high demand for care this brings with it, a clearer picture is painted of how Colorado ended up at the bottom of the overall 'adult mental health' rank.

The organization also gave each state a rank based on access to care, with Colorado ranking 21st, while Vermont ranked 1st and Texas ranked last.

Across all categories, with metrics related to both adults and children considered, Colorado ranked 37th when it came to how the state fares in terms of prevalence of illness and access to care for all residents, regardless of age. Massachusetts ranked first for overall mental health and Nevada ranked last.

See all rankings and methodology here.