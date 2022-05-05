ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

'They F'ed Up!': Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Issues Bold NFL Draft Challenge

By Mike Fisher
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zaams_0fU5MgLi00

Atlanta, selecting him in the third round, might mean the Falcons were big winners.

Desmond Ridder was the second quarterback to come off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.

That's good, right?

Not to Ridder, who now has a permanent chip on his shoulder as he preps to roll into the Atlanta Falcons headquarters ...

"They done f'ed up,'' Ridder told Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot when the Falcons brass called him to tell him he was being drafted on Day 2 with the No. 74 overall pick. "I ain't even gonna lie."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0436Db_0fU5MgLi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSNm0_0fU5MgLi00

While Cincinnati QB Ridder did hear his name called ahead of most of the other QB prospects, the 22-year-old has decided to feel snubbed after living through the rest of the league passing on him for two rounds.

"It shouldn't have taken this long,'' the kid told the GM.

The video of the congratulatory-phone-call conversation is a must-watch to understand that Ridder isn't "bragging'' as much as he is expressing disappointment over the wait.

And Fontenot wisely works to help the kid learn to funnel that emotion into a winning direction.

Some mock drafts throughout the pre-draft process projected him as going at the bottom of the first round or somewhere in the second. The mock drafts were wrong.

Atlanta, selecting him in the third round, might mean the Falcons were right.

Is this a "tremendous value,'' as many have said?

No. Not yet.

But in his final year at Cincinnati, Ridder helped the Bearcats to the college football playoffs and was the two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year. Now comes the next step, as he'll work behind "mentor'' Marcus Mariota , and then maybe even compete for the No. 1 QB job here.

“They are both very athletic quarterbacks, and that’s a good thing that he has looked up to Marcus,” coach Arthur Smith said. “It’ll be a really good room.”

And eventually? If he succeeds? Desmond Ridder will be right. The NFL will have "done f'ed up.''

Robert Griffin III Interested In NFL Return? (; 3:20)

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mother Who Went Viral At NFL Draft

Happy Mother's Day, everyone. Earlier this spring, the mother of Michigan Wolverines standout Aidan Hutchinson went viral at the 2022 NFL Draft, where her son was a top draft pick. Hutchinson's mom, Melissa, went viral on social media after her son was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
FanSided

Arrest warrant issued for former Texas Longhorns, Seahawks star Earl Thomas

Former Seahawks, Ravens and Texas Longhorns star Earl Thomas is eyeing an NFL return but legal trouble in Texas might make that extremely unlikely. Once upon a time, former Texas Longhorns star Earl Thomas was thriving as part of the Seattle Seahawks‘ vaunted Legion of Boom and one of the best safeties in the NFL. However, after a brief and relatively tumultuous tenure with the Ravens, he has been trying to make a comeback to the league.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Could the Green Bay Packers Bring Back a Familiar Tight End?

Tight end is one of the few positions of “need” that the Green Bay Packers didn’t address in the 2022 NFL Draft. Robert Tonyan could start the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Marcedes Lewis, while a fan favorite and monster blocker, is on a year to year contract it seems. Deguara has slowly turned into an H-Back. Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis are both unproven. However GM Brian Gutekunst has praised Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Broncos Receive Depressing Update on 2022 Season

Of course, approximately 4,685 miles of the aforementioned total is allocated toward October's matchup against the Jaguars in London, the Broncos' first international contest since 2010. It's the farthest trip the club will take all year, seven hours ahead of Colorado. “It’s a great honor for the Denver Broncos to...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#College Football#American Football#Gm#Cincinnati Qb Ridder
Yardbarker

QB Named Steelers Worst Draft Pick, WR Named Their Best

The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away from the 2022 NFL Draft with seven rookies added to their roster, but who was their best and worst picks? According to one set of grades, the Steelers made the right move with a wide receiver, but double-dipping on a position wasn't the right call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Falcons new QB Desmond Ridder’s jersey number is ironic

The Atlanta Falcons believe that they found their new franchise quarterback for the next decade-plus. Desmond Ridder joins the Falcons after a stellar career as Cincinnati’s signal-caller and leader. Ridder will always have a legacy in Cincinnati as he led them to an improbable college football playoff berth, he...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Nakobe Dean reportedly fired agent after draft slide

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean was widely viewed as a first-round talent entering the 2022 NFL Draft. However, as each prospect had their name read off on stage, Dean fund himself sliding further and further. Dean’s slide mercifully came to an end when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him in Round 3...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield's support in Browns locker room 'poisoned' after Odell Beckham Jr.'s release

It looks like Baker Mayfield lost a lot of Cleveland Browns’ locker room support after popular teammate Odell Beckham, Jr. was cut from the team during last season. Beckham, Jr.’s tenure with the Browns did not at all deliver on the promise after the franchise gave up and first- and a third-round pick in 2019 for the former New York Giants wide receiver. He never played a full season over his first three years with the team and his numbers were well below what he did during his Pro Bowl seasons with the Giants.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Vikings' Second-Round Trade With Packers Listed as One of 2022 Draft's Best Trades

The Vikings' first trade of the 2022 NFL draft — moving back 20 spots in the first round in a deal with the Lions — was a controversial one. Some fans and analysts were confused by the decision not to take a player at 12, as well as the return they netted from Detroit for picks 12 and 46. There was a sound rationale behind it from the Vikings' perspective, but that doesn't mean everyone liked it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Colts’ Revamped Tight End Corps Looks To Surprise In 2022

The Indianapolis Colts’ revamped tight end group should pull off a few surprises in the 2022 NFL season. When two-time Pro Bowler Jack Doyle retired following the 2021 NFL campaign, former basketball player Mo Alie-Cox became the Colts’ No. 1 tight end. Prior to the 2022 NFL Draft,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
899
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy