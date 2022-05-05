Kira Johnson died hours after a C-section at Cedars-Sinai hospital

Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
GENERAL Hospital revealed a major character change is coming to the show this week as one of its stars battles health issues. There are often comings and goings happenings on soaps, and the latest cast switch-up involves longtime cast member Nancy Lee Grahn. Nancy, who turns 66 on Thursday, has...
The world of country music is mourning the death of the legendary Naomi Judd, who passed away at the age of 76. Today, many fans are still wondering what her actual cause of death is, and it seems like anonymous sources have the answer. Multiple insiders spoke to People Magazine...
Comments / 0