2,000-year-old bust from the Roman empire discovered in Texas thrift store

Scott Simon interviews writer and heavy construction worker Bud Smith about his new novel, "Teenager," in which a young couple in love hit the road on a wild road trip. Kody Green is a Jersey guy who dreams of becoming a cowboy out West. He wants to spend the rest of his life on the range with a girl he adores, Tella Carticelli, whom he calls Teal. But Smith's novel, "Teenager," opens with Kody breaking out of a juvie detention center and taking Teal with him on a road trip into their dreams. They make camp their first night, and let's ask the author, Bud Smith, to set the scene.
