Texas State

2,000-year-old bust from the Roman empire discovered in Texas thrift store

By Public Editor
NPR
 3 days ago

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Thrift stores have a lot to offer - vintage clothes, cool accessories or, if you're Laura Young, a 2,000-year-old bust from the Roman Empire for just under $35....

www.npr.org

NPR

'In Between Girl' navigates the gray areas of growing up

Ayesha Rascoe speaks with writer and director Mei Makino about her new coming-of-age film called 'In Between Girl.'. Being stuck in between things isn't always the most comfortable space to be in. Whether it's jobs, trying to decide what you want to do after high school or college, or whether to make that big move or not, it's very tricky. But those in-between moments are also where we can learn the most, and that's one of the big themes in a new film called "Inbetween Girl."
MOVIES
NPR

Fashion and beauty inspiration can come from anywhere — even Cup Noodles

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Inspiration for the fashion and beauty industry can come from anywhere - art, nature, media or even Cup Noodles. The instant ramen brand known by college students around the world recently announced it's releasing a makeup collection inspired by the noodles themselves. The collection includes a pigment palette with shades like diced carrots, teriyaki, roasted corn and spicy chili, which I want to say sounds like it might taste better than it looks. It's MORNING EDITION.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Store#San Antonio Museum Of Art#The Roman Empire#Npr#Clothing Shop#German
NPR

Two teens set out to be a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde in the new novel 'Teenager'

Scott Simon interviews writer and heavy construction worker Bud Smith about his new novel, "Teenager," in which a young couple in love hit the road on a wild road trip. Kody Green is a Jersey guy who dreams of becoming a cowboy out West. He wants to spend the rest of his life on the range with a girl he adores, Tella Carticelli, whom he calls Teal. But Smith's novel, "Teenager," opens with Kody breaking out of a juvie detention center and taking Teal with him on a road trip into their dreams. They make camp their first night, and let's ask the author, Bud Smith, to set the scene.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Vinyl sales see a huge resurgence, but leave indie labels behind

Sales of vinyl are enjoying a huge resurgence. Long left behind in the audio landscape, music fans are flocking back to records during the pandemic. File this under the category of what's old is new again. We're talking about vinyl records. They were all but obsolete 15 years ago, but now huge demand has led to the biggest sales in 40 years, and labels are rushing to reprint their back catalogs. They're rereleasing everything from Nirvana's 1991 smash hit "Nevermind"...
MUSIC
NPR

Trombone Shorty's 'Lifted'; Biden pardons Secret Service agent Abraham Bolden

Trombone Shorty's new album "Lifted" comes on the heels of the artist's first Grammy win. He joins us. And, Abraham Bolden was the first Black man in the country to serve on a presidential detail, for former President John F. Kennedy. Bolden discusses his recent pardon by President Biden. Connect...
MUSIC
NPR

Researchers spot a rare type of dragonfish at 1,000 feet deep

Researchers in California recently came across an incredibly elusive type of deep-sea dragonfish nearly 1,000 feet below the ocean surface. The highfin dragonfish, Bathophilus flemingi, was recently spotted by a team of Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute researchers aboard the Western Flyer research vessel, the institute announced on Twitter. And though they have come across dragonfish before, this particular find was incredibly special.
WILDLIFE
NPR

These are some of our favorite stories from NPR's Student Podcast Challenge

This year, finalists in NPR's student podcast challenge asked big questions about hatred and love, identity and belonging. If you listen to us a lot, you know NPR brings a diverse group of voices to our airwaves. But young people are one group we don't get to hear from that often. This year, we asked students to change that with our Student Podcast Challenge. We received over 2,400 entries from students across the country who jammed creativity, innovation and emotion into just eight minutes. The finalists' entries ranged from musicians making it big on TikTok to language barriers in immigrant communities. NPR's Eda Uzunlar listened to hundreds of these podcasts and brings us a few of the very best.
EDUCATION
NPR

Your (last-minute) guide to a successful Mother's Day

Whether you remembered it or not, Mother's Day is here. While not everyone's holiday will look the same, we've rounded up our best Mother's Day coverage to help everyone (and their mothers) have a successful day. If you forgot to get something... You don't need to break the bank to...
CELEBRATIONS

