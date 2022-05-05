ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Popular ramen noodle brand launches makeup collection

By Danielle MacKimm, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mcK6_0fU5JC6F00

UTAH ( KTVX ) — Cup Noodles is bringing Ramen fans and makeup lovers something new and exciting.

The iconic noodle company is partnering with HipDot, a Los Angeles-based beauty brand, to launch a limited-edition makeup collection available as of May 3 on hipdot.com .

According to representatives of HipDot, the collection is inspired by the warm tones of ramen noodle soup. The various makeup looks made possible by the different sets are just as easy to create as making Cup Noodles itself.

The collection is made up of a Collectors Box, an eyeshadow palette, and a lip and cheek set.

Dark Berry Dr. Pepper returns to shelves, but for a limited time

The HipDot x Cup Noodles Collectors Box sells for $58. This option is meant for the ultimate ramen and makeup fans and includes a pigment palette, a lip and cheek set, a powder puff, a HipDot x Cup Noodles makeup bag, and a fun set of chopsticks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0Qgj_0fU5JC6F00
Courtesy of HipDot
Famous fast-food chains to nix ‘forever chemicals’

The Cup Noodles Pigment Palette, when sold separately, goes for $26. The eyeshadow tones mimic those found in our favorite soupy dish and are infused with nourishing Vitamin E as well as soothing Jojoba Oil. Shades include Ramen Noodle, Diced Carrots, Hot & Spicy, Teriyaki, Roasted Corn, Seasoning, Soy Sauce, and Spicy Chili.

This palette will be available on the HipDot website as well as on Ulta.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szFzk_0fU5JC6F00
Courtesy of HipDot

The Cup Noodles Lip and Cheek set is crafted with a lightweight liquid blush and lip duo formula. The set includes two tones of red and orange as well as one highlighter to help fans get their glow on. The shades include Lemon, Sesame, and Hot Sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNW9W_0fU5JC6F00
Courtesy of HipDot

All products in the HipDot x Cup Noodles collection are vegan and certified cruelty-free. All products are free of parabens, talc, phthalates, petroleum, mineral oil, and other harmful ingredients.

To get your hands on this collection, visit HipDot’s official website today .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Dark Berry Dr. Pepper returns to shelves, but for a limited time

WTAJ — Dr. Pepper fans, the long-awaited return of a fan favorite limited edition soda is over, Dark Berry Dr. Pepper is officially back. In a partnership with singer/songwriter Barry Manilow, he announced, on April 26, the return of the Dark Berry drink, with a catch. For a limited time, only people named Barry were […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper arrested for drug charges

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have arrested Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski on illegal controlled substance charges. The 44-year-old, who is stationed with Troop K in Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday, May, 4 after a U.S. postal inspector intercepted a package addressed to Czachorowski, according to a PSP release. After a federal search warrant […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WWE Legend arrested for homicide in DUI crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) –DUI charges are the least concern right now for a WWE Legend that was involved in a deadly car crash as she’s now facing homicide charges, according to recent court documents. Tamara Sythch, better known as her WWE persona Sunny, was arrested May 6 and placed in prison for homicide, DUI, […]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WTAJ

Tyrone man arrested 3 times for DUI shows up drunk to court

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is behind bars after he reportedly drove himself to his arraignment on DUI charges while drunk. Lawrence E. Williams, 58, showed up to his arraignment with Magisterial District Judge Fred Miller Thursday at 11 a.m. while he was visibly drunk, according to charges filed by the Tyrone […]
WTAJ

Man involved in 2021 Cambria County homicide charged

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Vintondale man was jailed Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a deadly robbery attempt in the West End area of Johnstown. In January 2021, two men — 27-year-old Dashawn Green and 19-year-old Noah Turous — attempted to rob a known drug dealer, 29-year-old Dionte Jones, at the 100 block […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noodle Soup#Cup Noodles#Makeup Sets#Hipdot#Nix#Roasted Corn Seasoning#Soy Sauce
WTAJ

Cambria County inmate charged for attacking prison lieutenant

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Detectives in Cambria County have charged an Ebensburg man after he allegedly assaulted and injured a lieutenant at the Cambria County Prison. On April 19, 30-year-old inmate Shane Michael Maurer was being escorted from his housing unit for disciplinary action when he began to yell threats at a CO, according […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WANTED: Sheriffs search for 4 Somerset County men

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of May 6. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Stephen Wahl, 29, of the Hooversville area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Harbaugh Jr., […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County stabbing sends 1 to hospital, man charged

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An East Freedom man has been charged for allegedly stabbing someone after a verbal argument got heated Wednesday in Reade Township. Douglas Wayne Simington Sr., 62, allegedly stabbed the man in the leg at his home on the 100 block of Sunset Boulevard around 5 p.m. after “badgering him all […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WTAJ

Police: Bellefonte woman bathed kids in alcohol, gave them meth

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is behind bars after police said she bathed kids in alcohol and gave them meth to smoke. After an interview with one of the four children on April 18, Bellefonte police discovered that 33-year-old Tara Auman would put two of the kids in bleach and spray them with alcohol […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Highest-grossing movie franchises

(STACKER) — Among the most anticipated movies every year are the inevitable sequels and prequels to favorite films, from “Star Wars” to “Ghostbusters.” With so many popular film universes enthusiastically expanding and growing, we decided to take a look at some old favorites to see which franchises are the highest-grossing of all time. Movie studios […]
MOVIES
WTAJ

Pittsburgh man wanted for robbery found in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man that was wanted for a 2021 robbery was found during a traffic stop where he tried to run from police after pulling over, police report. Brian Ray II, 34, was taken into custody on April 29 after he was pulled over around 2:10 p.m. at Smoker’s Express on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police searching for package theft suspects in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in State College are searching for two men they say stole packages from an apartment building. The theft occurred on April 28 at the Fairmount Hills apartments along West Fairmount Avenue where the suspects were seen taking the items at 10:16 p.m. One man was wearing a gray hat, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy