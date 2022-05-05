ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Passenger opens emergency exit of moving plane, walks onto wing at Chicago airport

By Nexstar Media Wire, Marisa Rodriguez
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAacv_0fU5IxFf00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — A man is in custody after opening a plane’s emergency exit and walking onto the wing of the moving aircraft at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Thursday morning.

More News from WRBL

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on United Airlines flight 2478, which had just arrived at O’Hare from San Diego. The aircraft was in the process of taxiing to the airport’s gate.

Police told WGN the passenger pulled open the emergency exit door while the aircraft was taxiing, walked onto the wing, then slid down onto the airfield.

WGN also obtained a photo from one of the man’s fellow passengers, showing the opened emergency door from inside the aircraft.

The passenger was taken into custody, according to police. Charges are pending.

Frontier passenger duct-taped after assault on flight attendants sentenced to jail

United Airlines said the aircraft proceeded to the gate and arrived safely after the incident.

“This morning United flight 2478 was taxiing toward the gate at Chicago O’Hare when a passenger opened an aircraft door and exited the plane,” United wrote in a statement shared with WGN. “Our ground crew stopped the individual outside of the aircraft, and the person is now with law enforcement. The plane then arrived at the gate and all passengers deplaned safely. The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority.”

It’s unclear which charges the United passenger faces. A woman who committed a similar offence at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York — during which she deployed the emergency slide and ran onto the tarmac — was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, trespassing and criminal mischief, according to authorities in Niagara.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Man dies following shooting at Phenix City gas station

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting at a gas station is under investigation in Phenix City. According to officials with the Phenix City Police Department, the shooting happened on May 4, 2022, at the Marathon station located 100 Stagecoach Drive. Officials said police responded to the gas station at 9:30 p.m., finding found […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O Hare Airport#Emergency Exit#Chicago O Hare#Flight Attendants#Wgn#O Hare#Frontier
WRBL News 3

Newnan family targeted in ‘swatting’ 911 call

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Newnan Police Department is investigating an instance of “swatting” in which a local family was targeted. Swatting is when a false call is made to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address, and can be very […]
NEWNAN, GA
WRBL News 3

Two East Alabama sheriffs say there are lessons to be learned from Lauderdale County escape

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two East Alabama sheriffs are closely watching the developments coming out of Lauderdale County escape. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor and Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones both say the situation shows the importance of protocols. Both men feel bad for Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton because he was allegedly betrayed by […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
WRBL News 3

Drowning reported along Lake Harding in east Alabama

UPDATE (5/6/22): The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has called off the search for the night. The search will resume Saturday, May 7. LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are at Lake Harding after reports of a drowning Friday, as a heartbreaking story emerges regarding the circumstances. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said they received […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

2 arrested for attempted murder in reported Brunswick machete attack

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Two suspects have been arrested for attempted murder in connection to an apparent machete attack in Brunswick. Clinton Taylor, 33, and 27-year-old Shelly Eades, both of Brunswick, now face a charge each of attempted murder. Taylor was arrested earlier this year on Jan. 15, a day after the Glynn County Police […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WRBL News 3

Hazlehurst mother sentenced in bathtub death of 10-month-old son

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A mother pleaded guilty Wednesday to causing the death of her 10-month-old son back in 2020. Jessica Lynn Gay, 25, was sentenced to serve the maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Officials say on June 6, 2020, Gay was bathing her 10-month-old son, Daltyn […]
HAZLEHURST, GA
WRBL News 3

3-year-old drowns in South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A child drowned Friday in Laurens County. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Laurens County ER in reference to a possible child drowning in Mountville. The coroner said they arrived at a home on Edgins Circle where EMS took the child to the hospital where he later […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy