Kentucky State

Judge holds child welfare agency in contempt for second time

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has held the state’s child welfare agency in contempt for the second time this year, according to a published report.

Barren County Family Court Judge Micah Wood Pence said her order stems from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services failure to follow a court decision to return a child to her mother, the Courier Journal reported.

Pence also found two cabinet employees in contempt for lying under oath at a hearing about their role in the case and directed a formal complaint to the Kentucky Bar Association against the cabinet’s lawyer, Jennifer Clay, the newspaper reported.

In response to a question about the findings, cabinet spokeswoman Susan Dunlap issued a brief statement.

“The cabinet is reviewing the judge’s orders and considering our legal options,” she said. “We are also looking into the judge’s findings with regard to cabinet personnel.”

Pence told the newspaper she took the unusual step of making her order and the family court case public on Monday instead of keeping it confidential in hopes of preventing a similar situation.

“The only way for this and similar situations to be remedied, so that the interests of a child are not adversely affected in the future, is for the court to clearly outline where things went wrong and request CHFS take steps to implement alternate procedures … aimed at ensuring this does not occur again in the future,” the order said.

The child in the case has since been returned to her mother.

Pence also found the agency in contempt on Feb. 8 for not providing enough staff and resources for the local child welfare office to manage caseloads.

TiredoftheStupidity
3d ago

It’s sad the stories praising Americans for adopting Russians children, taking in Ukrainian and Mexican children, but here we have a story of a state agency that is designed to help children being held in contempt for a second time. When we have a better success rate of assisting American children that are in foster care, wards of the state and living in poor conditions this should be our priority. Children are our future and when a system fails there should be consequences, not continued chances. What’s the point in funding them if they allow some to slip through the cracks. Where are all the success stories of the work these agencies do? It’s bad enough to be born here into a family with parents that fail their children but it must be a total slap in the face when these children hear of foreign orphans getting more from the American they were born into.

The Associated Press

