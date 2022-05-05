ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

High levels of persistent chemicals found in some Maine fish

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — Maine health authorities are advising limitations and prohibitions on consumption of freshwater fish from several waterways due to the discovery of persistent chemicals.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that the advisories follow testing of fish that found levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances above the state’s recommended levels for regular consumption. The substances are also known as PFAS and are sometimes called “forever chemicals,” and they are linked to human health problems.

The state is recommending against consuming any species of fish from Police Athletic League Pond in Fairfield. It’s also making the same recommendation for Fairfield’s Fish Brook and its tributaries from the headwaters to the confluence with Messalonskee Stream.

Maine CDC also announced recommended limitations on consumption of fish from bodies of water in Waterville, Limestone, Sanford, Westbrook and Unity.

PFAS substances are a class of thousands of chemicals that are used in products such as nonstick cookware, water- or stain-resistant textiles, grease-resistant food packaging and firefighting foam. Maine is in the process of attempting to phase them out.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Maine baby eel industry had one of most successful seasons

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s baby eel fishing industry is wrapping up one of the most successful seasons in its history. Maine is the only state in the country with a significant fishery for baby eels, which are also called elvers. They’re sold to Asian aquaculture companies that raise them to maturity for use as food.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Maine lawmakers return to deal with 5 vetoes

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature is returning to work for one day to deal with five vetoes by Gov. Janet Mills. Lawmakers were given another opportunity Monday to weigh in. Thus far, no veto has been overridden by lawmakers. Bills that are up for reconsideration focus on...
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

886K+
Followers
432K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy