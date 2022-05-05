High levels of persistent chemicals found in some Maine fish

FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — Maine health authorities are advising limitations and prohibitions on consumption of freshwater fish from several waterways due to the discovery of persistent chemicals.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that the advisories follow testing of fish that found levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances above the state’s recommended levels for regular consumption. The substances are also known as PFAS and are sometimes called “forever chemicals,” and they are linked to human health problems.

The state is recommending against consuming any species of fish from Police Athletic League Pond in Fairfield. It’s also making the same recommendation for Fairfield’s Fish Brook and its tributaries from the headwaters to the confluence with Messalonskee Stream.

Maine CDC also announced recommended limitations on consumption of fish from bodies of water in Waterville, Limestone, Sanford, Westbrook and Unity.

PFAS substances are a class of thousands of chemicals that are used in products such as nonstick cookware, water- or stain-resistant textiles, grease-resistant food packaging and firefighting foam. Maine is in the process of attempting to phase them out.